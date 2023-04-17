Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Peacock?

The race to claim Lord Stanley’s Cup has begun, with 16 NHL teams battling it out to determine who will be crowned this year’s champion. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing, and hockey fans know this is the best quality play they’ll see all season.

But can you watch that play with a Peacock subscription? NBC Sports used to offer Stanley Cup Playoff games, but alas the agreement between the league and the network expired in 2021. That means there will be no Stanley Cup Playoff games on Peacock in 2023.

This year, NHL postseason series will be available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT. To watch them all, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries each of these channels.

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Every channel needed to watch Stanley Cup Playoffs

More major cable channels than any other service

All games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS, plus games on ABC via ESPN3 simulcast

Half off first month's subscription

$40+ / month

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Cord cutters can pick between DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV to watch every game of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. All these services carry ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT, but there’s one more way to watch each game of the playoffs with a workaround: Sling TV. Keep scrolling for more details on all these services below!

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

If you want to see every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, your best choice is DIRECTV STREAM. Plans to this service start at $74.99 per month, but all new users get a five-day free trial to test the service out. On top of that trial, a special offer from DIRECTV STREAM means new users also get $10 off for their first three months of service, a $30 total value.

Once the Stanley Cup Playoffs are completed, DIRECTV STREAM will still bring users an awesome amount of value. The service has more top cable sports and entertainment channels than any other, including Bally Sports regional sports networks, and live news from CNN, FOX News and MSNBC.

$74.99+ / month

Best Alternative: Sling TV

Sling TV is the cheapest way to see every NHL playoff game this year. The service is running a special promotion in which new users can save half off their first month of Sling TV. That brings the price of your first 30 days of Sling to just $20 instead of the usual $40, or $27.50 if you subscribe to Sling Orange and Blue.

If NHL playoff games are what you’re after this year, Sling’s Orange plan is the pick for you. This package offers ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT, but not ABC. However, Stanley Cup Playoff games appearing on ABC will also be offered simultaneously on ESPN3, which Sling Orange carries.

A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a powerful third choice for users who don’t prefer Sling TV or DIRECTV STREAM. Hulu + Live TV has plans beginning at $69.99 per month, and all of the channels you’ll need to see every Stanley Cup Playoff game of this year are inlcuded. Also included in your subscription is free access to the Disney Bundle, meaning Disney+ and ESPN+ are thrown in gratis.

$69.99 / month

Last Choice: YouTube TV

There’s one more live TV streaming service that will allow you to see all the games of this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs for free: YouTube TV. Plans to this streaming platform start at $72.99 per month, though not all users get a free trial.

That’s part of the reason YouTube TV is last on our list. It also doesn’t offer the same magnitude of channels DIRECTV STREAM does, and it doesn’t come with any free streamers bundled in like Hulu + Live TV. It also doesn’t come close to the price of Sling TV, especially with the limited-time offer that service is currently running.