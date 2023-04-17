Can You Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sling TV?

It’s playoff time in the NHL, which means the pace of play is about to step up a few notches. The NHL is notorious for the higher intensity at which teams skate during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, making it one of the most exciting postseason viewing experiences of any major sport.

But which games will be available to you with a Sling TV subscription? If you’ve got Sling Orange, you’ll get access to ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS, which will carry a vast majority of Stanley Cup Playoff contests. But there will be some games on ABC, which Sling Orange does not offer. Fortunately, all NHL playoff games on ABC will also be simulcast on ESPN3, which Sling Orange does carry.

If you’re a Sling Blue user, you can switch to Sling Orange for the duration of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for free! If you’re not a Sling subscriber yet, you can save 50% off your first month's subscription for a limited time, bringing your first 30 days’ cost to just $20. That means Sling TV is the cheapest way to watch the NHL playoffs by far.

Keep reading to find out which other options you have for watching this year’s NHL playoffs in their entirety!

Best Ways to Watch Every NHL Playoff Game in 2023

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Every channel needed to watch Stanley Cup Playoffs

More major cable channels than any other service

Five-day free trial

Free access to Disney Bundle included in subscription price

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

If you have left cable and satellite behind, but Sling isn’t the right way to go for your needs, you’re likely hoping there’s several good options out there with every channel you’ll need to stream the entirety of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fortunately, you’re in good shape; DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV all carry ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT.

Top Option: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the ideal way to see every Stanley Cup Playoff game in 2023. This service offers all new users a five-day free trial, and after that period ends your subscription costs start at $74.99 per month. New users can secure a discount of $10 off for each of the first three months of service, a $30 total value.

DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the top cable entertainment and sports channels than any service on the market, including regional sports networks from Bally Sports. It’s a heck of a value, which is why it ascends to the top spot on our list.



A Bundle for More Entertainment: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the best available alternative to Sling TV and DIRECTV STREAM. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the Turner Networks are all included in the base plan, which starts at $69.99 monthly. Still not quite convinced? Why not get free access to the Disney Bundle, which every Hulu + Live TV subscription includes as part of the subscription price.



Last Choice: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the final option available to see all Stanley Cup Playoff games in 2023. All channels needed will be included in your subscription, and with plans starting at $72.99, it’s a bit cheaper than the standard price for DIRECTV STREAM.

Unlike DIRECTV STREAM, however, it offers no free trial that all users can access, and fewer channel options. It can’t beat Sling TV on price, and it can’t beat Hulu + Live TV in terms of value with other free streaming services bundled in. That’s why it brings up the tail end position on our list.