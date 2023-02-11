Can You Watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on Apple TV

With only two teams left standing for the Super Bowl, get ready to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Glendale Arizona.

So will Apple TV+ users be able to watch the game with their subscription? It’s a little complicated; Apple has only recently gotten into sports with MLB Friday Night Baseball and MLS Season Pass (which is separate from TV+). It was in talks for NFL’s Sunday Ticket, but backed out in December – leaving it without any football games for subscribers. But don’t worry: If you have Apple TV, you can use one of the approved apps on the platform to still watch the Big Game. We’ll walk you through how to do that, plus point out where you can get it for free.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII

It makes plenty of sense to wonder whether Apple would carry Super Bowl LVII. After all, it’s one of the most popular streaming platforms. Plus, with the complexity of sports rights deals increasing every day, cord-cutters can’t be blamed for wanting to access all their favorite programs in a single place. Luckily, Apple’s platform offers a variety of apps that will stream the Chiefs-Eagles 2023 championship.

Here Are All the Live TV Streaming Services Offering Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

If you’re one of the large and increasing number of cord-cutters who rely on video-on-demand services like TV+ for your entertainment, you might be thinking you’re up the creek without a paddle when it comes to streaming the Super Bowl.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of options for you to watch! This year’s edition of the big game is on FOX, which is available on most of the top live TV streaming services out there, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV – all of which have an app on Apple TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Options

FOX confirmed with The Streamable that they will be offering the Super Bowl for free to users who watch through a FOX app. There’s no TV-Anywhere authentication needed during Super Bowl LVII, which means that this is the cheapest option you can find. The biggest downside is that the app will only be showing the live stream and viewers won’t be able to pause or rewind during the broadcast. So you better make sure you go to the bathroom and have all your snacks ready before the game begins. Which brings us to our next option…

The cheaper way to stream Super Bowl LVII is with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll want to sign up for Sling’s Blue channel package to get FOX, which will normally run $40 per month. However, Sling is offering new users a special deal currently: 50% off your first month's subscription. That means you can watch the Super Bowl this week, plus a whole month’s worth of entertainment, sports, news, and more for just $20.

The one major drawback to opting for the Sling option is that the streamer only makes FOX available in 18 markets across the country, and Kansas City isn’t on the list. So, before you subscribe to Sling in order to watch The Big Game, make sure that you are in one of the regions that will actually get the game.

The Streamable’s Top Pick For Live Streaming

If you would rather just go the free trial route for the Super Bowl, you might want to consider DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial. DIRECTV STREAM offers the most major channels of any live TV service, which is why it’s The Streamable’s top pick for cord-cutters searching to catch the Super Bowl via a free trial window this weekend.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Other Services That Offer Free Trials

Users may also want to consider signing up for the sports-centric platform fuboTV. The service starts at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, and offers sports fanatics the NFL playoffs and much more. The added benefit to fuboTV is that it also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games. And if you upgrade to the streamer’s Elite Plan, you can also watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX in 4K directly from Fubo’s interface.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

Moving away from services that offer free trials, NFL fans would love a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month. Every game of next year’s NFL playoffs can be watched with this service, in addition to 33 of the top 35 cable channels. As a bonus, a subscription comes with ad-supported Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as access to Hulu’s on-demand library at no extra charge.

What about YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month, is the final service on our list. It is cheaper than most other live TV services and offers FOX, but doesn’t come with any added benefits. Plus, it charges another $19.99 per month for select content in 4K, which will include 2023 NFL playoff games on FOX like Super Bowl LVII.

Streaming Options for 2023 Super Bowl LVII