Can You Watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on ESPN+?

There’s just one game left in the 2022-23 NFL season, but the league has saved the best for last. Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET, and this year’s game will feature the top-seeded AFC team in the Kansas City Chiefs as well as the top-seeded NFC team in the Philadelphia Eagles.

That clash of the titans will be widely available to TV watchers who have cut the cord, but will ESPN+ carry the Super Bowl in 2023? After all, ESPN+ was home to several streams of “Monday Night Football” in the 2022-23 season and even carried a playoff game in the Wild Card round.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ will not offer Super Bowl LVII. Thankfully, there are lots of other options to stream the big game this year without having to resort to cable or satellite!

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII

Cut Cable? Here’s How Can You Stream Super Bowl LVII Between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN has been feverishly expanding the live sports offerings on ESPN+ of late. The service streamed over 27,000 live sporting events in 2022, and even though the Super Bowl won’t be offered on the service, cord-cutters still have plenty of options to watch.

Since FOX is broadcasting the Super Bowl, you can skip a cable or satellite subscription and still catch it. Your best option to watch the Super Bowl in 2023 is via a live TV streaming service, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

Streaming budgets are tightening across the United States, so having a budget option available is key for users looking for a new live TV service. The least expensive way to stream this year’s Super Bowl is with a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $20 for your first month. A subscription to Sling Blue will bring you Super Bowl LVII on FOX, and with Sling’s 50% off your first month offer you’ll also get a month of entertainment, sports, and news for just $20.

The only disadvantage to this cheap option is that FOX is only available on Sling in 18 major markets across the country, and unfortunately for Chiefs fans, Kansas City isn’t one of them. So, double check to make that you live in one of those regions before you sign up for Sling specifically to watch the Super Bowl.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If you’re looking for a service that offers a free trial before committing, consider signing up for DIRECTV STREAM. It offers a five-day free trial and it beats Sling’s channel count by a country mile, offering the most major cable channels and sports networks of any live TV streamer. You can sign up now to enjoy the Super Bowl for free, and enjoy the rest of DIRECTV Stream’s channel lineup to decide whether it’s a good long-term fit for you.

Other Free Trial Services:

Total sports fanatics might want to check out the sports-focused fuboTV. A subscription to Fubo starts at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, and Fubo carries every NFL playoff game, including Super Bowl LVII. If that wasn’t enough to whet your live sports appetite, fuboTV offers users a big count of regional sports networks (RSNs) in order to watch MLB, NBA, and NHL games in your local market. And if you choose the Fubo Elite Plan, you will be able to watch the 2023 Super Bowl in 4K with your fuboTV subscription.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

Current ESPN+ users are likely more than familiar with the ins and outs of the Disney Bundle already. They may not know, however, that they can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and save on their other subscriptions. While Hulu Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it only costs $69.99 per month and will carry Super Bowl LVII, in addition to 33 of the top 35 cable channels. But what makes it an even better deal is that a Hulu + Live TV subscription includes the entire Hulu on-demand catalog, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ subscriptions at no extra cost.

What about YouTube TV?

If you already know that YouTube TV will be the new home for NFL Sunday Ticket starting in the fall of 2023, you might just want to sign up now and get a head start. YouTube TV runs $64.99 per month, which makes it one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. It doesn’t come with extras like trials or free add-ons, however, which is why it’s last on our list. YouTube TV also charges an extra $19.99 per month in order to stream content 4K, which includes the Super Bowl on FOX.

The 3840×2160 screen resolution is a perfect way to make sure you don’t miss a pixel of the action while watching TV. This gives viewers an ultra-high-definition look, which is obviously ideal for watching NFL games live. Unfortunately, there are limited opportunities to stream Super Bowl LVII in 4K.

The only channel airing games in 4K this postseason is FOX, and the network has confirmed the Super Bowl will be broadcast in 4K if you have a compatible device.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With an ESPN+ Subscription?

ESPN+ not only provides live broadcasts of thousands of sporting events throughout the year, but it also has an ever-expanding library of original shows like “Peyton’s Place,” the entire library of “30 for 30,” “E:60,” “The Last Dance,” as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

ESPN+ only offers one pricing tier, you can sign up for the monthly plan at $9.99 or the annual plan at $99.99.

