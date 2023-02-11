Can You Watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on fuboTV?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are on a collision course in Super Bowl LVII, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX on Sunday, Feb. 12. This historic game will not only feature the top seeds from both the AFC and NFC, it is also the first time in history a Super Bowl will be played with two Black starting quarterbacks, marking a major NFL milestone.

If you’re already signed up for fuboTV good news; you’ll get this year’s Super Bowl as a part of your subscription. If you’re signed up for an Elite or Ultimate Plan, you can even watch in 4K without leaving the Fubo interface! Fortunately, if you haven’t signed up for the sports-focused service yet, it offers a seven-day free trial.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII

Cut Cable for fuboTV? Here’s How Can You Stream the 2023’s Super Bowl LVII Between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

fuboTV subscriptions start at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, so you’ll be able to watch Super Bowl LVII with your subscription at no extra cost. In addition, Fubo also offers users live MLB, NBA, and NHL games from their local teams via a host of regional sports networks (RSNs). The service recently picked up RSNS from Bally Sports, meaning 98% of users now have access to at least one such network.

Can You Watch Super Bowl LVII Between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles for Free?

If you’ve been mulling a subscription to fuboTV, but haven’t signed up yet, there are ways to catch the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl for free. In fact, since this year’s Super Bowl is on FOX, there are a bunch of live TV streaming services to watch the big game, and Fubo is not the only one that offers a free trial. In addition to fuboTV, there is DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If you’re shopping for a more budget-friendly streaming service and don’t necessarily need a free trial, you should look into Sling TV. Thanks to a special promotion from Sling, you can get a subscription for just $20 for your first month and stream this year’s Super Bowl!

A subscription to Sling Blue is all you’ll need to see Super Bowl LVII on FOX. A subscription to Sling is normally $40 per month, but right now new users can sign up and get 50% off your first month. After the Super Bowl is over, you’ll be able to enjoy top cable channels like FX and TNT, plus live news from CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News.

The only downside to this discounted option is that Sling only makes FOX available in 18 domestic markets, and Kansas City isn’t one of them, so be wary Chiefs fans. So, before you sign up for Sling to watch the Super Bowl, make sure that you live in one of Sling's FOX markets.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If you’re only interested in snagging a free trial that will cover the Super Bowl weekend, our Top Pick for you is DIRECTV STREAM. The service offers new users a five-day free trial, and you can spend the rest of your weekend cruising through the largest major channel lineup of any live TV service.

If you decide to keep your subscription, you’ll have access to even more live sports, like ESPN and a host of regional sports networks so you can watch all your local NBA and NHL games.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If you’re more concerned with getting the most entertainment bang for your buck than you are with a free trial, consider a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. The service has plans beginning at $69.99 per month, so not only will you get the Super Bowl AND 33 of the top 35 cable channels, but as a bonus, it comes with subscriptions to ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional charge.

What about YouTube TV?

If you’re excited about the migration of NFL Sunday Ticket off linear TV, but want to familiarize yourself with its new home, YouTube TV, is definitely an option. However, despite being just $64.99 per month, it brings up the tail end of list. This is because despite being the cheapest major live TV streamer, it doesn’t offer a free trial to test out the service, nor does it have a discounted introductory period or any bonus subscription offers. Plus, if you’re hoping to stream the Super Bowl in 4K, you’ll need to pay an additional $19.99 per month for YouTube TV’s add-on.

The Super Bowl is the biggest football game of the year, so doesn’t it deserve the best screen resolution possible? Ultra-high-definition 4K brings you 3840×2160 screen resolution, making it the perfect medium for watching live sports. Thankfully, FOX confirmed to The Streamable that this year’s Super Bowl will available in 4K.

