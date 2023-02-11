Can You Watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on Hulu + Live TV?

The No. 1 seeds from the AFC and NFC will meet in Super Bowl LVII, making this year’s contest a true battle of the NFL’s best. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face each other in Glendale Arizona for this year’s Super Bowl, and the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX. Philadelphia’s stifling defensive line is licking its chops at the prospect of chasing Patrick Mahomes, but the Chiefs QB does his best work on big stages.

Despite all the turmoil surrounding Hulu these days, you’ll definitely be able to watch the Super Bowl via its live TV streaming arm Hulu + Live TV. If you’re not a Hulu Live TV subscriber, however, we have a couple more options for you that might be an even better fit.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII

BUDGET PICK Sling TV FOX Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM FOX

+32 More Major Channels 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

The Best Bundle Option

One factor that keeps a subscription to Hulu + Live TV from being our No. 1 option is that it does not offer a free trial period or discounted first month. But its middle-of-the-road price amongst live TV streaming competitors at $69.99 per month makes it attractive, and it carries NBA and NHL playoff games. The service also comes with 33 of the top 35 cable channels.

But the biggest bonus with Hulu + Live TV is that when you sign up, it comes with free subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+ courtesy of the Disney Bundle.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Cut Cable for Hulu + Live TV? Here’s How Can You Stream Super Bowl LVII Between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs

Since FOX is the network broadcasting the Super Bowl this year, there are a number of quality live TV streaming options for you to catch whistle-to-whistle coverage of the game, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream Super Bowl LVII. Right now, you can get an account for just $20 for your first month. Signing up for Sling Blue will grant you access to the Super Bowl on FOX in select markets, plus you’ll be able to enjoy 40 more channels worth of live news, entertainment, and sports for 50% off your first month.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If you were more interested in watching Super Bowl LVII via a free trial, you’re going to want to look into DIRECTV STREAM. This service offers new users a five-day free trial, and is our Top Pick because it comes with features that other live TV services just can’t match. In addition to the free trial, DIRECTV STREAM also has the most major cable channels and sports networks of any live TV streamer, making it a superb choice for all kinds of content.

The five-day trial is perfect for watching the Super Bowl, and for deciding if the wealth of entertainment options DIRECTV STREAM provides is worth keeping in your house for the long haul.

The one major disadvantage to this cheap option is that Sling only carries FOX in 18 markets across the United States, and, unfortunately for Chiefs fans, Kansas City isn’t one of them. So, make sure that you are live in one of those regions before you sign up for Sling to watch the Super Bowl.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Other Free Trial Services:

If you don’t quite need THAT much entertainment, but you’re still a sports junkie, check out fuboTV. Fubo’s prices start at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, so your Super Bowl watch party is completely covered. fuboTV caters to sports fans of all stripes and has a wide range of MLB, NBA, and NHL games via regional sports networks (RSNs), including those from Bally Sports. Pick the Elite Plan at sign-up, and you’ll be able to watch Super Bowl LVII in 4K from right inside the fuboTV user interface.

What about YouTube TV?

At $64.99 per month, YouTube TV offers the lowest price of the big live TV streaming services, and will become the home of NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023. Despite these points in its favor, this service is last on our list of recommendations. While it does carry FOX, meaning the Super Bowl is available on the service, it doesn’t come with any free trials, discounted intro periods, or added subscription benefits. Users should also be aware that YouTube TV charges $19.99 per month extra for its 4K add-on, so if you’re trying to watch the Super Bowl in 4K, you’ll have to pay a little more.

The 3840×2160 screen resolution offered by 4K is perfect for watching sports, because of the ultra-high-definition picture it presents. The big game deserves the best viewing experience, and happily, FOX has confirmed that Super Bowl LVII will be available in 4K this year.

Streaming Options Comparison for Super Bowl LVII