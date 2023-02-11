Can You Watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on Netflix?

The entire NFL season has come down to this game. Only two teams are left standing: The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ll square off on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Glendale Arizona in Super Bowl LVII, a spectacle that no NFL fan can afford to miss.

So will Netflix users be able to watch the game with their subscription? Sadly no, Netflix has decided to wait a bit longer before making any forays into the world of live sports streaming.

That means if you want to watch Chiefs-Eagles this weekend, you’ll need another streaming subscription. Fortunately, we have curated some fantastic options for you, so you don’t miss a second of Super Bowl LVII.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII

It makes plenty of sense to wonder whether Netflix would carry Super Bowl LVII. After all it’s the world’s largest streaming service, and with the complexity of sports rights deals increasing every day, cord-cutters can’t be blamed for wanting to access all their favorite programs in a single place.

Netflix may not be ready to get into sports streaming just yet, but it will soon offer its first-ever live event when it streams Chris Rock's comedy special “Selective Outrage” in March.

Canceled Cable For Netflix? Here Are All the Live TV Streaming Services Offering Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

If you’re one of the large and increasing number of cord-cutters who rely on video-on-demand services like Netflix for your entertainment, you might be thinking you’re up the creek without a paddle when it comes to streaming the Super Bowl.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of options for you to watch! This year’s edition of the big game is on FOX, which is available on most of the top live TV streaming services out there, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option

If you’ve left your expensive cable/satellite subscription behind, the cost was likely a big factor in your decision. The cheapest way to stream Super Bowl LVII is with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll want to sign up for Sling’s Blue channel package to get FOX, which will normally run $40 per month. However, Sling is offering new users a special deal currently: 50% off your first month's subscription. That means you can watch the Super Bowl this week, plus a whole month’s worth of entertainment, sports, news, and more for just $20.

The one major drawback to opting for the Sling option is that the streamer only makes FOX available in 18 markets across the country, and Kansas City isn’t on the list. So, before you subscribe to Sling in order to watch The Big Game, make sure that you are in one of the regions that will actually get the game.

The Streamable’s Top Pick For Live Streaming

If you would rather just go the free trial route for the Super Bowl, you might want to consider DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial. DIRECTV STREAM offers the most major channels of any live TV service, which is why it’s The Streamable’s top pick for cord-cutters searching to catch the Super Bowl via a free trial window this weekend.

Other Services That Offer Free Trials

Users may also want to consider signing up for the sports-centric platform fuboTV. The service starts at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial, and offers sports fanatics the NFL playoffs and much more. The added benefit to fuboTV is that it also offers users regional sports networks (RSNs) for local NBA, NHL, and MLB games. And if you upgrade to the streamer’s Elite Plan, you can also watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX in 4K directly from Fubo’s interface.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

Moving away from services that offer free trials, NFL fans would love a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which is $69.99 a month. Every game of next year’s NFL playoffs can be watched with this service, in addition to 33 of the top 35 cable channels. As a bonus, a subscription comes with ad-supported Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as access to Hulu’s on-demand library at no extra charge.

What about YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, which runs $64.99 per month, is the final service on our list. It is cheaper than most other live TV services and offers FOX, but doesn’t come with any added benefits. Plus, it charges another $19.99 per month for select content in 4K, which will include 2023 NFL playoff games on FOX like Super Bowl LVII.

4K streaming utilizes 3840×2160 screen resolution, bringing users content in ultra-high-definition, which makes it perfect for watching live sports. For the 2022-23 NFL season, there are regrettably few options available for streaming playoff games in 4K.

The only network broadcasting games in 4K this postseason is FOX. The network has been broadcasting all of its playoff games this season in 4K to users with supporting devices. That will continue for the Super Bowl, which fans can also access via the Fox Sports App.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Netflix Subscription?

Netflix is a video-on-demand platform that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV shows, and Netflix Originals like “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game,” “The Crown,” “Wednesday,” and “Bridgerton.” They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include “Roma,” “Marriage Story,” “Mank,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Netflix offers a few different price tiers with differing features, ensuring there’s a plan for every budget. Users can start streaming for as little as $6.99 per month, or they can upgrade to an ad-free, 4K streaming experience for $19.99 per month.

