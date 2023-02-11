Can You Watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on Prime Video?

The teams are set, the party menus are planned, and the only thing left is to play the game. Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The matchup of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs features two No. 1 seeds going toe-to-toe for the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (and also, a world championship).

Prime Video customers are likely hoping the game will be available to stream there. Unfortunately, even though Prime Video was the exclusive streaming home of “Thursday Night Football” in 2022, Super Bowl LVII will not stream on the service.

Don’t worry though, there are still plenty of ways for cord-cutting NFL fanatics to watch the big game. Check below and see how you can watch the Super Bowl in style.

How to Watch the 2023 Super LVII

BUDGET PICK Sling TV FOX Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM FOX

+32 More Major Channels 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Cut Cable for Prime Video? Here’s How Can You Stream Super Bowl LVII

Despite a less than ideal for “TNF” on Prime Video, the service managed to capture a younger audience for Thursday games than has ever been seen. People of all age groups will have to look elsewhere to find Super Bowl LVII, however.

The big game is on FOX this year, so you have a ton of live TV streaming service options to watch it. Services that offer FOX include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

Budget is always one of the first considerations one must make when choosing a new streaming service. The best budget-friendly option to stream Super Bowl LVII is a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $20 for your first month. A subscription to Sling Blue will cover the Super Bowl on FOX this weekend, plus offer NBC in select markets, and top cable channels like TBS and TNT. Sling TV is normally $40 per month for a Blue or Orange Plan, but by signing up now you can lock in 50% off your first month thanks to a Sling promotion.

The one major drawback to trying to take advantage of this deal is that Sling only makes FOX available in 18 major markets across the country, and Kansas City isn’t one of them. Double check that you live in one of the available markets before you sign up for the streamer specifically to watch the Super Bowl.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If you’re a bit hesitant to commit to a full month of a new live TV service and are looking for services with free trials, you should start with our Top Pick DIRECTV STREAM. You’ll get a free viewing window of five days, and DIRECTV STREAM offers the most major sports networks and cable channels of any live TV streaming service. You’ll get to stream Super Bowl LVII for free in the trial period, and enjoy dozens of channels worth of entertainment (and much more) to start your post-Super Bowl week off on the right foot.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Other Free Trial Services:

The sports fanatics in the crowd should give fuboTV a long look. The sports-focused streamer’s prices begin at $74.99 monthly, after a seven-day free trial, which will be ample time for watching Super Bowl LVII free. In addition, the service also offers users in nearly every market across the country regional sports networks (RSNs) that broadcast local teams’ NBA, NHL, and MLB games, and now offers Bally Sports RSNs. And if you opt for Fubo’s Elite Plan, you can catch this year’s Super Bowl on FOX in ultra-high-definition 4K.

A Bundle Pick for More Content:

Leaving the free trial services behind, Hulu + Live TV is our top recommendation for the most entertainment-hungry cord-cutters. A subscription will run you $69.99 per month, which is in the middle of the live streamer range, but the service offers a lot of great features. You can use the service to watch select NBA and NHL games and it also carries 33 of the top 35 cable channels. Plus, if you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you will also get free subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

What about YouTube TV?

The service that will take over streaming NFL Sunday Ticket next season, but if you want to get a head start, you can definitely watch Super Bowl LVII on YouTube TV for $64.99 per month. While Youtube TV is cheaper than the other top live-streaming services and it carries FOX, it comes in last on our list because it doesn’t have a free trial, first-month discounted rate, or free added subscriptions. Plus, if you are looking to stream 4K content — such as this year’s Super Bowl — it will cost you an extra $19.99 per month.

Ultra-high-definition 4K streaming is one of the best ways to watch NFL playoff games. UHD 4K utilizes 3840×2160 screen resolution, meaning images are stunningly lifelike. FOX is one of the only networks that frequently broadcasts its content in UHD, and it has confirmed it will make Super Bowl LVII available in 4K to customers with compatible devices.

What Other Features Will You Have Access to With a Prime Video Subscription?

In addition to “Thursday Night Football,” Prime Video offers a free, 12-hour block of sports talk daily. Prime Video also includes on-demand access to over 10,000 movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals including hits “Jack Ryan,” “The Terminal List,” “The Boys,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz with Prime Video Channels.

Users can sign up for ad-free streaming on Prime Video for $8.99 per month.

Comparing Streaming Options for Super Bowl LVII