Can You Watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on Sling TV?

There’s still time to get some last-minute snacks and drinks, but you’d better hurry! Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner. The big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be played Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Will Patrick Mahomes walk away with another NFL championship ring, or will the city of Philadelphia erupt into chaos thanks to the heroics of quarterback Jalen Hurts?

If you’re a subscriber to Sling TV's Blue plan, good news! You’ll be able to watch this year’s Super Bowl on FOX. If you haven’t chosen a live TV streaming service yet, check below and see our list of recommendations for watching the big game this year.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVII

Sling TV is your cheapest choice for watching this year’s Super Bowl. At $20 for your first month, you can enjoy FOX in select markets with the Sling Blue plan. FOX is not available in every market on Sling, but major cities San Francisco, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, and more can access it.

If you’re looking to shop around a little more before making a final decision, there’s good news for you. This year’s Super Bowl is on FOX, which means you essentially have your choice of live TV streaming options to watch it, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The one major drawback about going with the cheaper streaming option with Sling is that FOX is only available through the service in 18 major U.S. markets, and, sorry Chiefs fans, Kansas City isn’t one of them. So, if you want to take advantage of Sling’s discounted first-month deal in order to watch Super Bowl LVII, make sure that you live in one of the markets that gets FOX.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If NFL football and saving money go hand-in-hand for you, Sling TV is actually our top recommendation. Thanks to a special promotion from the streamer, new users can get their first month’s subscription to Sling for just $20. After the Super Bowl is over, you’ll get four more weeks of top programming on over 40 channels, all while saving 50% off your first month.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

$20 per month is pretty cheap for live TV streaming, but free is even cheaper! Cord-cutters who want to stream the Super Bowl for free should look into DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial. DIRECTV STREAM is our Top Pick because it comes with some additional benefits that other live services don’t offer, including the most major sports and entertainment cable channels of any live streamer. Once the Super Bowl is over, your trial period will give you access to top-flight entertainment on channels like MTV, live news on MSNBC, and much more, so you can get a good idea of whether you’d like to hold onto the service.

Other Free Trial Services:

Because of its sports-focused programming lineup, fuboTV is a perfect service for NFL fans to consider. Plans start at $74.99 per month, and each tier offers a seven-day free trial, so you’ll get the Super Bowl for free. Thanks to the addition of Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs), users will have unprecedented access to local NBA, NHL, and MLB games in your specific market. And if you upgrade to the streamer’s Elite Plan, you will be able to watch the Super Bowl in 4K on FOX directly from the service’s interface.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If you’re not as interested in local sports as you are in big entertainment value, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV might be right for you. This service starts at $69.99 per month and sadly doesn’t offer a free trial. It will offer the ability to stream Super Bowl LVII on FOX, along with 33 of the top 35 cable channels. The biggest bonus on this service, however, is that your subscription comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional charge.

What about YouTube TV?

NFL fans were quite excited to learn that NFL Sunday Ticket would be moving to YouTube TV in the 2023 season, and it’s still a good option for streaming the Super Bowl. It is the cheapest major live TV streamer starting at just $64.99 per month, but it’s last on our list because it lacks some of the bells and whistles of other services. YouTube TV does carry FOX, so you’d be covered for Sunday’s game, but it does not offer a free trial, a discounted first month, or any free additional subscriptions. Also, it requires an extra $19.99 per month in order to stream content in 4k from the platform.

Every pixel is important when watching live sports, especially when a world championship is on the line. That’s why the 3840×2160 screen resolution of ultra-high-definition 4K is the ideal way to watch Super Bowl LVII. Thankfully this year’s big game will be broadcast in 4K, FOX has confirmed, so those with compatible devices will be able to watch it in UHD.

Streaming Options Comparison for Super Bowl LVII