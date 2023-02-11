Can You Watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on YouTube TV?

Although the game hasn’t even been played yet, this year’s Super Bowl has already made history. Super Bowl LVII will be the first time two Black starting quarterbacks have squared off in the NFL’s big game, with Jalen Hurts leading the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes under center for the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

YouTube TV subscribers can breathe easy, because yes, you will definitely have access to the big game this year. If you’re not a YouTube TV subscriber, but you are a cord-cutter looking for the best ways to stream it, check below! We’ve put together a handy guide to the best live TV services available for watching Super Bowl LVII.

Top Options to Watch Super Bowl LVII

One major plus for YouTube TV is its starting price point. At $64.99 per month, it is cheaper than most live TV services, and it carries FOX, which you’ll need to stream Super Bowl LVII. Also, starting next season, the service will become the NFL’s new home for the wildly popular out-of-market game package NFL Sunday Ticket. These factors make YouTube TV a good option for football fans looking to catch the big game this weekend.

The downside to YouTube TV is that it doesn’t offer fringe benefits, such as a free trial, discounted introductory period, or additional bundled benefits. Also, if you want to watch content in 4K, including the Super Bowl, you will have to shell out an additional $19.99 for the appropriate add-on.

Because the Super Bowl is airing on FOX this year, you won’t need a pricey cable or satellite subscription to watch it. Most of the best live TV streaming services would be great options, including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV.

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If you’ve left cable behind, price was likely a big factor in your decision. The cost-conscious NFL fan should look into snagging a subscription to Sling TV, which you can get for just $20 for your first month. If you pick the Sling Blue package, it will cover the Super Bowl on FOX, and offer you 40 more channels to enjoy. You’ll get some of the most in-demand cable channels available, such as Lifetime, FX, and more live sports on ESPN, all for 50% off your first month thanks to a special Sling promotion.

The only downside to this cheap option is that FOX on Sling is only available in 18 major markets, and Kansas City isn’t one of them. Make sure you are in one of them before you sign up for Sling to watch the game.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If Sling TV still sounds a little rich for your blood, you’re probably looking for a service with a free trial. Our Top Pick is DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a five-day free trial. This service comes with some great features that most other live TV services can’t match, like the most major entertainment, sports, and news channels of any platform. The five-day trial means you’ll get the Super Bowl for free, plus a couple of extra days to browse the impressive DIRECTV STREAM channel lineup to see if it’s right for you.

Other Free Trial Services:

If sports are all you think about all the time, the sports-focused fuboTV might be the right choice for you. After a seven-day free trial, plans start at $74.99 per month. This makes fuboTV one of the more expensive live TV streamers, but it offers a huge variety of regional sports networks (RSNs) that broadcast local NBA, NHL, and MLB games, including RSNs from Bally Sports. And, if you go with to the Fubo Elite Plan, you will be able to watch the Super Bowl in ultra-high-definition 4K right on the service’s platform.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If you’re ready to forgo a free trial and jump into live TV streaming with both feet AND get some great entertainment value, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV makes the most sense for you. The service starts at $69.99 a month, which puts it in the middle of its streaming competitors, but what makes this option so attractive is that you can stream every NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL playoff game, and it comes with access to 33 of the top 35 cable channels.

Not enough for you? How’s this for a bonus: Hulu + Live TV subscriptions come bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ at no additional charge. Stream the Super Bowl this weekend, and get thousands of hours of top-flight entertainment too!

The Super Bowl is the culmination of a grueling NFL season, and as all sports fans know, the best way to watch the biggest games is in 4K. The 3840×2160 screen resolution allows you to see every bead of sweat on the players’ foreheads, every blade of grass, and every play in stunning ultra-high-definition. Thankfully, FOX has confirmed that this year’s Super Bowl will be available in 4K to users with compatible devices.

