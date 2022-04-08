Can You Watch Angels vs. Astros Friday Night Baseball Game on Comcast Cable or DIRECTV Satellite?

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Houston Astros. If you have a cable, satellite, or live streaming subscription, can you watch the Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros game tonight?

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros

If you subscribe Comcast, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV, you can usually catch games on AT&T SportsNet Southwest for the Houston Astros and Bally Sports West for the Los Angeles Angels.

However, this game won’t won’t be available with cable or satellite, because it is one of ~50 games that will be airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, in the Apple TV App. While Both the Mets and Nationals will have at least three games televised on Apple TV+.

Can You Stream Apple TV+ For Free?

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. If you want access to their full line-up of shows like Ted Lasso, or to stream MLB Big Inning (their NFL RedZone-like channel), you will need to sign-up for a 7-Day Free Trial.

What Devices Can You Use to Watch Friday Night Baseball with Apple TV+?

You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.