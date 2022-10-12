Can You Watch Bally Sports RSNs with YouTube TV?

While YouTube TV used to carry Bally Sports RSNs as part of their Live TV Streaming Service, they dropped the channels on October 1st, 2020. While many have wondered if the channels would return, as of now, they are still not available to watch NBA, NHL, and NBA games.

So what are your options to stream Bally Sports RSNs? While Sinclair has launched Bally Sports+ ahead of this season, there is still only one Live TV Streaming Service to stream NBA and NHL games – DIRECTV STREAM.

With DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial you can stream Bally Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV (via their Osprey Box), iOS, Android, and your computer.

Can You Watch Bally Sports on DIRECTV STREAM without a contract?

Just like YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream is available month-to-month, and includes access to hard-to-get RSNs from Bally Sports and YES Network for $89.99 a month. In addition to your local Bally Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV. If you upgrade to their $104.99 DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

For those in other markets, they also carry Marquee Sports Network, NESN, MASN, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

For a limited time, you will also get three months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, and Epix included at no extra charge. You will get near Unlimited Streams, as well as access to an Unlimited DVR just like YouTube TV.

Is There a Cheaper Option to Get Bally Sports RSNs?

If you are just looking for access to your Bally Sports RSN, and nothing else, you do have a new option. Starting with the 2022-23, Bally Sports RSNs are now available as a direct-to-consumer streaming service called Bally Sports+. For $19.99 a month, or $189.99 per year, you will get access to your Bally Sports RSN channel with a single subscription.

Fortunately, if you are a NBA and NHL fan that appear on the same Bally Sports channel, you would get all games airing on that network during the NHL and NBA season.

Unlike YouTube TV and DIRECTV STREAM though, you won’t get nationally televised games on ESPN, TNT, or ABC – which would require a separate streaming package. If you do sign-up for Bally Sports+, you could also sign-up for Sling TV's Orange Plan ($35), which would get you those channels on the cheap.

What Bally Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

