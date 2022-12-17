 Skip to Content
Jobs
Baltimore Ravens DIRECTV STREAM Cleveland Browns

Can You Watch Browns vs. Ravens Game with NFL Network on DIRECTV STREAM?

Jason Gurwin

If you are planning to stream the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens this afternoon, it won’t be on CBS, FOX, or Amazon Prime Video. Instead, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens game is airing live exclusively on NFL Network. But, can you watch on DIRECTV STREAM?

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer NFL Network on any of their plans. While most games on NFL Network are also on FOX and Amazon Prime Video, this isn’t one of them.

In the Baltimore Market, it will be simulcast on WBAL (NBC), while it will be on WEWS (ABC) in Cleveland, which are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV, which is just $40 a month.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox in most major markets*. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

You can also access NFL Network with fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also add NFL RedZone for $11 as part of their Sports Plus Add-on.

You can also watch the game with a subscription to Hulu Live TV, which carries NFL Network in their base plan, and NFL RedZone in their $10 Sports Plus Add-On.

