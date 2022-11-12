Can You Watch Buccaneers vs. Seahawks on NFL Network with DIRECTV STREAM?

While most NFL Sunday games are on CBS or FOX, this morning’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks game from Munich, Germany is only on NFL Network. Are you able to watch on DIRECTV STREAM?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

If you a subscriber DIRECTV STREAM, you won’t be able to watch NFL Network on any of their plans. While most games on NFL Network were previously simulcast on Amazon Prime Video, this isn’t one of them.

However, if you live in the Tampa market, you can watch a simulcast of the game on WFTS (ABC in Tampa). If you live in Seattle, you can watch the game on KIRO (CBS in Seattle).

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for 50% OFF Your First Month.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox in most major markets*. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone. In total, you can get it all, including NFL RedZone for just $25.50 for your first month.

If you do want to stream the game outside those markets, you can stream it with fuboTV, which offers NFL Network as part of their base plan, and NFL RedZone as part of their Sports Add-On. That means you will be able to watch all the NFL Network-exclusive telecasts on fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can also access NFL Network with Hulu Live TV, which now has NFL Network in their base plan, and offers NFL RedZone as part of the $10 Sports Plus Add-On.