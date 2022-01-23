Can You Watch Bucs vs. Rams Playoff Game with Sling TV?

While Sling TV carries NBC in select markets, will you be able to stream Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

If you’re looking to stream this afternoon’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams game, you may be in luck. Fortunately, NBC is included in the Sling TV Blue Plan in select markets, with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

Customers in Los Angeles most major markets will be able to stream FOX on Sling, but unfortunately those in the Tampa region won’t.

If you live in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose and San Diego markets, you can stream the Rams/Bucs live with your Sling Blue subscription.

What Else Can I Stream with Sling?

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL Network without cable. With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.