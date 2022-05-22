Can You Watch Cardinals at Pirates MLB Sunday Leadoff Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. If you have Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, or DIRECTV, can you watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals with your cable or satellite subscription?

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

When: Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock Premium

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, and some Live TV Streaming Services like DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates games on Bally Sports Midwest and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

However, this one is part of a new exclusive set of Sunday morning games called MLB Sunday Leadoff. Starting with this week’s game, you will only be able to watch it with a subscription to Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium normally costs $4.99 a month with ads or $9.99 a month without ads.

Ke’Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates host Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals in an NL Central showdown from PNC Park on MLB Sunday Leadoff live this Sunday, May 21 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts Jim Edmonds and Bob Walk. Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams. This week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff coverage begins with the pregame show at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed is the pre- and postgame host of MLB Sunday Leadoff and also serves as the in-game reporter.

Eighteen-year MLB veteran and three-time All-Star pitcher Dan Plesac, who is currently an analyst for MLB Network, will serve as this week’s pre- and postgame analyst alongside Fareed. Rob Friedman, aka PitchingNinja, will also join the pregame show to provide pitching breakdowns.