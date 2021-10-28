 Skip to Content
Can You Watch Cardinals vs. Packers on Amazon Prime Video?

Jason Gurwin

While for the first few weeks of the season, Thursday Night Football was only on NFL Network, can you stream tonight’s Packers vs. Cardinals matchup with Amazon Prime Video?

If you have Amazon Prime Video, for the rest of the season, you can stream Thursday Night Football games, including this week’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. While the game is also available on FOX and NFL Network, you can also stream it live with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How Can I Stream Packers/Cardinals?

Fortunately, if you don’t have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, there are still plenty of options to access Cardinals/Packers game with a Live TV Streaming Service. The game will also be on FOX and NFL Network, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV, along with fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

While Thursday Night Football is on Prime Video for the rest of 2021, you will need NFL Network for a few Saturday exclusive games in December.

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11). If you haven’t tried it before, you can check it out with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The least expensive way to stream NFL games is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $10 for your First Month. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Packers/Cardinals game on NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Hulu Live TV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11). For a limited time, you can get $10 OFF each of your first three months of Hulu + Live TV.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -
ESPN -
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11 ^ $11

Starting next season, however, all Thursday Night Football games will air exclusively on Amazon, so you won’t need to worry if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription.

