Can You Watch Cardinals vs. Phillies Wild Card Game 1 on ABC with Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

This afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals open their 2022 NL Wild Card Series on ABC. While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can still watch every MLB Playoff game that airs on ABC with your Sling TV subscription on ESPN3.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Fortunately, if you want to watch the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies, it will be simulcast on ESPN3, which is available when you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan. Sling TV has a special promotion, where you can stream you first month of Sling TV Orange Plan for just $17.50. New subscribers can get their 50% OFF their first month.

For MLB fans, with Sling Orange, you can watch every game that airs on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3), and TBS (which carries ALDS & ALCS). If you add, Sling Blue, you will also get access to games on FS1 and FOX (in select markets), which will carry the NLDS and NLCS.

If you want to stream MLB Network for post-game coverage, you can get it with the Sling Orange Sports Extra Pack, which is normally $11 – but just $5.50 for your first month.

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$35 $35 $50
ESPN3 -
ESPN -
ESPN2 -
Fox -
MLB Network ^ $11 ^ $11 ^ $15

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Preview

