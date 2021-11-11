 Skip to Content
Can You Watch The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 on MTV?

Riley Van Steward

While in the past “The Challenge” has usually aired on MTV, this season you won’t be able to watch it with a cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service. That’s because all episodes of The Challenge: All Stars will air exclusively on Paramount+ every Thursday for the next 10 weeks. Don’t miss the season premiere Thursday, November 11. You can watch it with a 7 day free trial of Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2

TJ Lavin hosts as 24 of the franchise’s most-beloved competitors fight to bring home the grand prize of $500,000. The contestants take on all kinds of challenges, from in-game obstacles to conflict with one another. Be sure to tune in to see which of these “The Challenge” alums wins it all.

“The Challenge: All Stars” season two contestants include:

  • Ayanna Mackins
  • Brad Fiorenza
  • Casey Cooper
  • Cohutta Grindstaff
  • Darrell Taylor
  • Derek Chavez
  • Derrick Kosinski
  • Janelle Casanave
  • Jasmine Reynaud
  • Jodi Weatherton
  • Jonna Mannion
  • Katie Doyle
  • Kendal Darnell
  • Laterrian Wallace
  • Melinda Collins
  • MJ Garrett
  • Nehemiah Clark
  • Ryan Kehoe
  • Sophia Pasquis
  • Steve Meinke
  • Teck Holmes
  • Tina Barta
  • Tyler Duckworth

The Challenge: All Stars

April 1, 2021

Twenty-two of the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original The Real World and Road Rules return for a second chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize. Follow the competitors as they face unprecedented, over-the-top challenges set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina.

On What Devices is Paramount+ Available?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

