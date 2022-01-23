Can You Watch Chiefs vs. Bills Playoff Game with Amazon Prime Video?
While most CBS games aren’t available on Amazon Prime Video, will you be able to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game on Saturday afternoon? While last week’s 49ers/Cowboys game was available on Amazon Prime Video, the Chiefs/Bills won’t. So how can you stream this AFC Divisional Playoff matchup?
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
- When: Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+
How Can I Stream Chiefs/Bills?
Fortunately, if you don’t have a TV subscription, there are still plenty of options to access Chiefs/Bills game with a Live TV Streaming Service. The game will be on CBS, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, along with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Paramount+, and YouTube TV.
fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL playoff games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, along with NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).
The least expensive way to stream NFL games is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan with a 3-Day Free Trial. While Sling doesn’t carry CBS games, it doesn’t carry those on NBC and FOX in select markets.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NFL RedZone
|-
|^ $11
|^ $10
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11