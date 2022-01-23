 Skip to Content
Can You Watch Chiefs vs. Bills Playoff Game with Amazon Prime Video?

Jason Gurwin

While most CBS games aren’t available on Amazon Prime Video, will you be able to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills game on Saturday afternoon? While last week’s 49ers/Cowboys game was available on Amazon Prime Video, the Chiefs/Bills won’t. So how can you stream this AFC Divisional Playoff matchup?

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

How Can I Stream Chiefs/Bills?

Fortunately, if you don’t have a TV subscription, there are still plenty of options to access Chiefs/Bills game with a Live TV Streaming Service. The game will be on CBS, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, along with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Paramount+, and YouTube TV.

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL playoff games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, along with NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

The least expensive way to stream NFL games is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan with a 3-Day Free Trial. While Sling doesn’t carry CBS games, it doesn’t carry those on NBC and FOX in select markets.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -
ESPN -
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11 ^ $11
