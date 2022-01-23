Can You Watch Chiefs vs. Bills Playoff Game with Sling TV?

While Sling TV does offer NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, as well as NBC and FOX in select markets, why can’t you stream the Chiefs vs. Bills playoff game. That’s because they don’t offer CBS on either of their Sling Blue or Sling Orange packages.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

If you’re looking to stream this afternoon Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game, you’re in luck, even if you have a Sling subscription.

That’s because, CBS is included in the Paramount+ Premium subscription, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+, when you use Promo Code: 1883. With Paramount+ Premium, you can watch all the AFC Divisional Playoffs and AFC Championship for free

The streaming service includes TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, Smithsonian – and Paramount+ original series like Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The service also recently added 1,000 new movies including The Avengers, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Sonic the Hedgehog, Terminator: Dark Fate, Skyfall and more (a full list is below). In addition, they added “A Quiet Place: Part II” and debuted Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, Infinite, which skipped theaters to go straight to Paramount+.

Paramount+ ad-free tier includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer.