 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
DIRECTV STREAM

Can You Watch College Football on DIRECTV STREAM?

Jason Gurwin

One of the best ways to watch NCAA Football games is with DIRECTV STREAM, which currently offers a $20 OFF Your First Two Months, After a 5-Day Free Trial. But, what NFL games will you be able to watch with your DIRECTV STREAM?

What College Football Channels Does DIRECTV STREAM Carry?

DIRECTV STREAM offers all the major local channels that carry College Football games CBS for SEC Games, FOX and ABC for Pac-12 and Big 12 games, NBC for Notre Dame, and ABC for a wide-range of major conference games.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -

You will also get major cable networks that carry College Football including ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN -
ESPN2 -
FS1 (Fox Sports 1) -
USA Network -
TBS -
TNT -

To access all these channels, you will need a subscription to their lowest-priced Entertainment Plan ($69.99), which is available with a for just $20 OFF for your first two months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

If you upgrade to their $89.99 Choice Plan, you will get major college sports networks like Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, and ESPNU. The only channel that college sports fans might want that you won’t get is Pac-12 Network, which is only available on Sling TV and fuboTV.

With their Choice Plan, which also has the $20 discount, you will also get your Regional Sports Network from Bally Sports, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and others – plus 3-Months of HBO Max For Free.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
Big Ten Network ≥ $89.99 - ^ $11
SEC Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 -
ACC Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 -
Longhorn Network - - - ^ $11 - -
ESPNU ≥ $89.99 ^ $8 ^ $11 -
CBS Sports Network ≥ $104.99 - -
Pac-12 Network - ^ $11 - ^ $11 ^ $11 -

Can You Record Games with DIRECTV STREAM?

One of the best features of DIRECTV STREAM is that it includes an Unlimited DVR and near Unlimited streams. That means, no matter how many TVs you have in your house, you can watch games live at the same time. But, if you can’t catch a good, you can record them all to your Unlimited DVR, which will auto-extend if a game goes to overtime.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.