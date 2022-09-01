Can You Watch College Football on DIRECTV STREAM?

One of the best ways to watch NCAA Football games is with DIRECTV STREAM, which currently offers a $20 OFF Your First Two Months, After a 5-Day Free Trial. But, what NFL games will you be able to watch with your DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM offers all the major local channels that carry College Football games CBS for SEC Games, FOX and ABC for Pac-12 and Big 12 games, NBC for Notre Dame, and ABC for a wide-range of major conference games.

You will also get major cable networks that carry College Football including ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1.

To access all these channels, you will need a subscription to their lowest-priced Entertainment Plan.

If you upgrade to their Choice Plan, you will get major college sports networks like Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, and ESPNU. The only channel that college sports fans might want that you won't get is Pac-12 Network, which is only available on Sling TV and fuboTV.

With their Choice Plan, you will also get your Regional Sports Network from Bally Sports, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and others.

Can You Record Games with DIRECTV STREAM?

One of the best features of DIRECTV STREAM is that it includes an Unlimited DVR and near Unlimited streams. That means, no matter how many TVs you have in your house, you can watch games live at the same time. But, if you can’t catch a good, you can record them all to your Unlimited DVR, which will auto-extend if a game goes to overtime.