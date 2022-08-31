Can You Watch College Football on Hulu?

If you want to stream College Football games during the 2022 season, there are plenty of options. If you’ve already given up cable or satellite, you might be considering Hulu + Live TV. With a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, you will be able to stream a ton of NCAA Football. Here are all the channels and games you can stream with Hulu.

$69.99 / month

Hulu Live TV offers CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC is nearly every market. That means you can stream SEC Games on CBS, Big 12 and Pac-12 on FOX and ABC, and Notre Dame games.

With Hulu Live TV, you will also get major cable networks that carry College Football including ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1.

One of the best values of Hulu Live TV is they include major college sports networks like Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU on their base plan. That means it won’t require any special add-ons or higher tiers to get those channels.

The only channels they don’t offer is Longhorn Network and Pac-12 Network, which are available with a subscription to Sling TV.

One of the most unique features though of Hulu + Live TV is that they include The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. That means you will get ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of your subscription. With ESPN+, you will get access to exclusive games from prestigious programs in the sport including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, and more.

Can You Record Games with Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu Live TV now includes an Unlimited DVR with your subscription, with which you can skip commercials. With Hulu + Live TV, you can watch on three devices at the same time. If you want to stream on Unlimited Screens at home, you can add their Unlimited Stream add-on, which is $9.99 a month.