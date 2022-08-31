 Skip to Content
Can You Watch College Football on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

If you want to stream College Football games during the 2022 season, there are plenty of options. If you’ve already given up cable or satellite, you might be considering Hulu + Live TV. With a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, you will be able to stream a ton of NCAA Football. Here are all the channels and games you can stream with Hulu.

What College Football Channels Does Hulu + Live TV Include?

Hulu Live TV offers CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC is nearly every market. That means you can stream SEC Games on CBS, Big 12 and Pac-12 on FOX and ABC, and Notre Dame games.

all the major local channels that carry College Football games CBS for SEC Games, FOX and ABC for Pac-12 and Big 12 games, NBC for Notre Dame, and ABC for a wide-range of major conference games.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -

With Hulu Live TV, you will also get major cable networks that carry College Football including ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN -
ESPN2 -
FS1 (Fox Sports 1) -
USA Network -
TBS -
TNT -

One of the best values of Hulu Live TV is they include major college sports networks like Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU on their base plan. That means it won’t require any special add-ons or higher tiers to get those channels.

The only channels they don’t offer is Longhorn Network and Pac-12 Network, which are available with a subscription to Sling TV.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
Big Ten Network ≥ $89.99 - ^ $11
SEC Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 -
ACC Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 -
Longhorn Network - - - ^ $11 - -
ESPNU ≥ $89.99 ^ $8 ^ $11 -
CBS Sports Network ≥ $104.99 - -
Pac-12 Network - ^ $11 - ^ $11 ^ $11 -

One of the most unique features though of Hulu + Live TV is that they include The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. That means you will get ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of your subscription. With ESPN+, you will get access to exclusive games from prestigious programs in the sport including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, and more.

Can You Record Games with Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu Live TV now includes an Unlimited DVR with your subscription, with which you can skip commercials. With Hulu + Live TV, you can watch on three devices at the same time. If you want to stream on Unlimited Screens at home, you can add their Unlimited Stream add-on, which is $9.99 a month.

