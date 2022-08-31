Can You Watch College Football on Sling TV?

One of the least expensive ways to watch the 2022 College Football season is with Sling TV. If you want to save money and stream NCAA Football, Sling is your best option. Depending on what teams you follow, and watch college football games you want to watch, we break down all the plans and packages you will need to stream NCAA games on Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF your first month of Sling.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

For College Football fans, with Sling Orange, you can watch every game that airs on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3). If you add, Sling Blue, you will also get access to games on FS1, NBC, and FOX (in select markets).

What College Sports Networks Does Sling Carry?

But, the what might be the best value of Sling TV is that with their Sports Extra Pack ($11), you can add ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will also get Big Ten Network, and for NFL fans, NFL RedZone.

Sling TV happens to be one of the only options to stream Pac-12 Network and Longhorn Network, so if you need those channels, it likely should be your pick.

One of the ways Sling TV remains so inexpensive is they don’t carry expensive local affiliates in every market. That’s because there are free (or cheap) options to get them, either with an antenna or by pairing it with Paramount+, which often has a 30-Day Free Trial or Peacock ($4.99+).

Sling TV does offer NBC and FOX in select markets with their Sling TV Blue Plan. They also include ESPN3 in their Sling Orange Plan, which simulcasts all College Football games on ABC.

NBC You can stream NBC in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose and San Diego markets will still receive live and on-demand content from NBC. FOX You can stream FOX in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets.

Can You Record Games with Sling TV?

All Sling TV subscribers get access to a 50 Hour DVR included in their plan with no extra charge. However, if you want a bigger 200 Hour DVR, you can upgrade to their DVR Plus Add-On, which is $5 a month, but is included for free in your first month.