YouTube TV

Can You Watch College Football on YouTube TV?

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking to stream the 2022 College Football Season, one of the ways to watch College Football live online without cable is with YouTube TV. If you subscribe to YouTube TV, which is available starting at $64.99 month, you can catch the entire College Football Season online at a fraction of the cost of cable or satellite.

If you choose YouTube TV, what College Football Games will you be able to watch with your YouTube TV?

What College Football Channels Does YouTube TV Carry?

YouTube TV offers all the major channels that carry College Football games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, FS1, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU on their base plan

One of the best values of Hulu Live TV is they include major college sports networks like Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU on their base plan. That means it won't require any special add-ons or higher tiers to get those channels.

The only channels they don’t offer is Longhorn Network and Pac-12 Network, which are available with a subscription to Sling TV or fuboTV.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN -
FS1 (Fox Sports 1) -
Big Ten Network ≥ $89.99 - ^ $11
SEC Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 -
ACC Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 -
Longhorn Network - - - ^ $11 - -
ESPNU ≥ $89.99 ^ $8 ^ $11 -
CBS Sports Network ≥ $104.99 - -
Pac-12 Network - ^ $11 - ^ $11 ^ $11 -

One of the biggest benefits of YouTube TV is that offer select college football games on FOX and ESPN in 4K as part of their $19.99 a month 4K Plus Add-On.

If you are looking for a cheaper option however, you can get most of the same coverage from Sling TV, which will offer very game that airs on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3) with their Sling Orange Plan. If you add, Sling Blue, you will also get access to games on FS1, NBC, and FOX (in select markets). Each plan normally costs $35 a month, but is available for 50% OFF for a Limited Time.

