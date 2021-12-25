 Skip to Content
Can You Watch Colts vs. Cardinals Christmas Day on Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

While most games on NFL Network air across FOX and Amazon Prime Video, the broadcast from Glendale tonight won’t be available to stream on Prime Video. If you’re looking to stream tonight’s Indianapolis Colts vs. [Arizona Caridnals] game, it is only available on NFL Network. But, can you stream NFL Network on Sling TV?

Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts

Fortunately, NFL Network is included in the Sling TV Blue Plan. That means you will be able to watch all the NFL Network-exclusive telecasts on Sling TV, which currently is offering your first month for just $10.

How Can I Stream NFL Network?

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL Network without cable. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $10 for your First Month.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

This is the last remaining NFL Network exclusive game this season. The remaining Thursday Night Football games on NFL Network, will be simulcast on FOX and Amazon Prime Video.

Starting next season however, all Thursday Night Football games will air exclusively on Amazon, so you won’t need to worry if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription.

