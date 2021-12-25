Can You Watch Colts vs. Cardinals on NFL Network with DIRECTV STREAM?

If you’re looking to stream the Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts Christmas Game tonight, you won’t be able to watch it on FOX, CBS, or Amazon Prime Video. Instead, the Cards/Colts game is airing live exclusively on NFL Network. But, can you watch on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM don’t offer NFL Network on any of their plans. While most games on NFL Network are also on FOX and Amazon Prime Video, this isn’t one of them.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Indianapolis Colts

When: Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST

TV: NFL Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In the Indianapolis market, it will be simulcast on WTTC (NBC), while it will be on KSAZ-TV (FOX) in Phoenix, which are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

If you do want to stream the game outside those markets, you can stream it with fuboTV, which offers NFL Network as part of their base plan, and NFL RedZone as part of their Sports Add-On. That means you will be able to watch all the NFL Network-exclusive telecasts on fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $10 for your First Month.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox in most major markets*. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

You can also access NFL Network with Hulu Live TV, which now has NFL Network in their base plan, and offers NFL RedZone as part of the $10 Sports Plus Add-On.