Can You Watch Colts vs. Patriots on Amazon Prime Video?

Jason Gurwin

If you have Amazon Prime Video, while you can simulcast most Thursday Night Games and those on NFL Network, you won’t be able to stream the New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts matchup on Prime.

For this NFL in Saturday game, you will only be able to watch it exclusively on NFL Network; which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

How Can I Stream Patriots/Colts on NFL Network?

Fortunately, there are plenty of options to access Patriots/Colts on NFL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service. NFL Network is available on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV, each offer a 7-Day Free Trial.

Hulu Live TV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

The least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $10 for your First Month. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Patriots/Colts game on NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11). If you haven’t tried it before, you can check it out with a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - - -
ESPN - -
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11 ^ $11
