Can You Watch Colts vs. Vikings on NFL Network with DIRECTV STREAM?

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking to stream the Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings Saturday Game, you won’t be able to watch it on FOX, CBS, or Amazon Prime Video. Instead, the Colts/Vikings game is airing live exclusively on NFL Network. But, can you watch on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM?

Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

Unfortunately, DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM don’t offer NFL Network on any of their plans. While most games on NFL Network were previously simulcast on Amazon Prime Video, this isn’t one of them.

However, if you live in the Minneapolis market, it will be simulcast on KSTP (ABC), while it will be on WXIN (ABC) in Indy, both which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM.

If you do want to stream the game outside those markets, you can stream it with fuboTV, which offers NFL Network as part of their base plan, and NFL RedZone as part of their Sports Add-On. That means you will be able to watch all the NFL Network-exclusive telecasts on fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV. You can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $40 a Month. This is $25 cheaper than any other service that carries the channel.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox in most major markets*. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

You can also access NFL Network with Hulu Live TV, which now has NFL Network in their base plan, and offers NFL RedZone as part of the $10 Sports Plus Add-On.

