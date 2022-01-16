Can You Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on Amazon Prime Video?

While most CBS games aren’t available on Amazon Prime Video, can you stream the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game with the streaming service? In addition to CBS, you can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How Can I Stream Cowboys/49ers?

Fortunately, if you don’t have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, there are still plenty of options to access Cowboys/49ers game with a Live TV Streaming Service. The game will also be on CBS, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, along with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Paramount+, and YouTube TV.

While this is the only playoff game on the Amazon Prime Video schedule, starting next season, however, all Thursday Night Football games will air exclusively on Amazon, so you won’t need to worry if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription.

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL playoff games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, along with NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

The least expensive way to stream NFL games is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan with a 3-Day Free Trial. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Cowboys/Saints game on NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.