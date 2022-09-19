Can You Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on ABC with Cable?

“Dancing With The Stars” is returning for a 31st season on Monday, Sept. 19, but both longtime fans and newcomers will need to shift over and stream “DWTS” on Disney+ to follow the dance moves and keep up with the ongoing competition.

Tonight marks the first time the popular series won’t be available on ABC, but the good news is that host Tyra Banks will be back along with Alfonso Ribeiro to help viewers track every step, spin, and twist this season. You can watch it all only with a Subscription to Disney+. If you haven’t signed up before, until midnight they are offering your first month for $1.99 (normally $7.99).

How to Watch ‘Dancing With The Stars’

When: Monday, Sept. 19 at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Monday, Sept. 19 at 8:00 p.m. EDT TV: Disney+

Disney+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+

About ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The move of “DWTS” from broadcast to streaming represents a significant shift in the entertainment industry, and it’s a big move for existing “DWTS” fans as well. With the upcoming launch of Disney+’s ad-supported tier, the move is expected to transition streaming-adverse viewers away from only a linear viewing experience. As the audience for “Dancing with the Stars” tends to skew older than the general streaming audience, Disney is looking to welcome a whole new audience into its flagship service.

For those who are new to the show, every season of “Dancing With The Stars” features a slate of celebrities paired with professional dancing partners to help them improve and out-dance the competition. The teams all dance in front of a panel of judges, who each award the teams a score between one and 10. Then it’s up to America, who votes via a toll-free number on who they thought had the best performance.

This season’s celebrity-dancer pairings are:

Celebrity Professional partner Joseph Baena Daniella Karagach Selma Blair Sasha Farber Wayne Brady Witney Carson Sam Champion Cheryl Burke Charli D’Amelio Mark Ballas Heidi D’Amelio Artem Chigvintsev Jessie James Decker Alan Bersten Trevor Donovan Emma Slater Daniel Durant Britt Stewart Teresa Giudice Pasha Pashkov Vinny Guadagnino Koko Iwasaki Cheryl Ladd Louis van Amstel Jason Lewis Peta Murgatroyd Shangela Gleb Savchenko Jordin Sparks Brandon Armstrong Gabby Windey Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 31 will also mark the first time since season 27 in which the show has had a dance troupe that performs in special numbers and with contestants and their partners throughout the season.

Can You Stream The Season Premiere of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ For Free?

No, not currently. Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial to its service, but right now new and returning customers can get a month of Disney+ for $1.99. The deal only runs through today, Sept. 19, so sign up now!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Dancing With The Stars’ On Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.