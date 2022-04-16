Can You Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Game 1 on Sling TV?

The Golden State Warriors open the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets in Round 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. With Game 1 of the series on ABC, will you be able to watch it with your Sling TV subscription?

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

When: Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT

TV: ABC/ESPN3

Fortunately, the game will be simulcast on ESPN3, which means that if you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan, you can still watch game without the need of an antenna. If by chance you don’t get access to ABC in your local market with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV, you can also stream the game on ESPN3.

Jokic and the Nuggets visit Golden State to start playoffs

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (48-34, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6.5; over/under is 223.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets to open the Western Conference first round. Denver went 3-1 against Golden State during the regular season. The Warriors won the last regular season meeting 113-102 on March 11. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 34 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points.

The Warriors are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 111.0 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets have gone 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference scoring 49.3 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 16.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 122.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (back), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic: day to day (wrist), Will Barton: day to day (knee), Monte Morris: day to day (elbow), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (rest).