Can You Watch Derek Jeter’s ‘The Captain’ on ESPN+?

If you liked “The Last Dance, ESPN’s documentary on Michael Jordan or Tom Brady’s “The Man in the Area,” their next mega-doc is on a New York Yankees superstar. On Monday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET, right after the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby, ESPN will be debuting “The Captain,” a multi-part documentary on Yankees Captain Derek Jeter. But, will you be able to watch it on ESPN+?

How to Watch “The Captain”

When: Monday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, July 18 at 10 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

While the docu-series will air live on ESPN, each episodes will be made available on ESPN+ simultaneously to the release on cable. You can get a subscription to ESPN+, which is $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year.

About “The Captain”

The series features interviews with Jeter, his mother and father Dorothy and Dr. Charles Jeter, his sister Sharlee Jeter, his wife, Hannah Jeter, Roger Clemens, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Willie Randolph, Mariano Rivera, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, Darryl Strawberry, Joe Torre, Bernie Williams, as well as hip hop artists Fat Joe and Jadakiss, among many others.

The Captain July 18, 2022 A compelling narrative revealing the man behind the icon - Derek Jeter. Amidst a time of great change in New York City, Derek Jeter’s arrival to the New York Yankees returned a struggling franchise to its traditional perch amongst baseball’s elite. As Derek forged a Hall of Fame worthy career, his second home molded him as a man.

The Captain Episode Guide

Episode 1: Jeter’s upbringing as a bi-racial kid in the Midwest and his journey to the major leagues. This episode features never before seen footage of Jeter getting drafted by the Yankees.

Episode 2: Jeter has an instant impact on the Yankees as he captures a title in his first season as a pro. This catapults him to superstardom but fame comes with a price. Jeter reveals the privileges and perils of fame. But through it all, Jeter becomes a leader on a team that is considered by many to be the greatest in the history of the game, the 1998 Yankees.

Episode 3: The importance of loyalty and trust to Jeter as the Yankees cap off a three peat beating the New York Mets, and his friendship with Alex Rodriguez is changed.

Episode 4: The Yankees Dynasty ends and we explore 9/11’s impact on New York. The Yankees and Boston Red Sox’s ancient blood feud is decided in an epic Game 7. Team dynamics change with the addition of new players and personalities.

Episode 5: The Yankees and Jeter suffer the most historic loss in baseball history. Jeter’s identity is under attack as he faces challenges in the press, on the field and in his clubhouse.

Episode 6: Jeter wins his 5th and final World Series and celebrates his 3000th hit, but it’s not all smooth sailing for this aging superstar. As his career begins to come to an end, he goes through a very public and difficult contract negotiation that changes his relationship with the Yankees. For the first time ever, Jeter’s wife Hannah gives us the backstory of their relationship and a behind the scenes look at Jeter’s recovery from a career altering injury.

Episode 7: Jeter and Hannah share intimate details of their difficult journey on the way to parenthood. Jeter achieves another dream by becoming the owner of the Miami Marlins, but his journey is fraught with criticism and unfinished business

