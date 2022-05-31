Can You Watch Djokovic vs. Nadal French Open 2022 Quarterfinal on Peacock?

Peacock is your official streaming home of most of the 2022 French Open, but will you be able to watch the Nadal vs. Djokovic on Peacock Premium?

How to Watch the 2022 French Open: Nadal vs. Djokovic

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month

While NBC and Peacock aired some of the coverage this weekend, you’ll need Tennis Channel if you want to watch the biggest match of the tournament thus far. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and it is only available on Tennis Channel, which is available with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What are your streaming options for Nadal vs. Djokovic?

There are only three major services that carry Tennis Channel: DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV and Sling TV.

The Most Affordable Live TV Streaming Option: Sling TV

If you are looking for an affordable option to stream the 2022 French Open in the U.S., you can get nearly all the coverage from Roland Garos on Sling TV. Sling TV streams Tennis Channel as part of its Sports Extra Pack. Currently, Sling is offering 50% off its Sling Blue plan, meaning that you can get Sling Blue + Sports Extra for just $28.50 (normally $46).

They also carry NBC (in select markets), so you can watch the Semi-Finals and Final matches on both the Men’s and Women’s sides.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month

Can You Stream Tennis Channel For Free?

But, if you want to watch for free, your best option is five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM, which will carry it on their DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan. The match is also available on fuboTV + Sports Extra ($80).

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

If you decide to go with Sling, Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.