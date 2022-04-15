Can You Watch Dodgers vs. Reds Friday Night Baseball Game on Cable or Satellite?

On Friday, April 15, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds. If you have Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, or DIRECTV, why can’t you watch the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds with your cable or satellite subscription?

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds

If you subscribe to Comcast, DIRECTV, and some Live TV Streaming Services like DIRECTV STREAM, you can normally watch most Los Angeles Dodgers games on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Cincinnati Reds games on Bally Sports Ohio.

However, this game won’t won’t be available with cable or satellite, because it is one of ~50 games that will be airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, in the Apple TV App. Both the Dodgers and Reds will have at least two games televised on Apple TV+.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers.

What Devices Can You Use to Watch Friday Night Baseball with Apple TV+?

You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.