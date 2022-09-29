Can You Watch Dolphins vs. Bengals Thursday Night Football Game on DIRECTV or DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you watch Thursday Night Football on NFL Network and FOX? Not anymore.

If you’re looking to stream tonight’s Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins game, it is airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-Day Free Trial. But, can you watch on DIRECTV Satellite or DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, unless the matchup involves teams in your local market, DIRECTV won’t offer Thursday Night Football on either their satellite service or DIRECTV STREAM in your home.

The one exception is if you live in Cleveland or Pittsburgh, you can watch the game on WCPO (ABC in Cincinnati) or WSFL (The CW in Miami) respectively. Outside those markets though, you will need Prime Video, which has a 30-Day Free Trial.

If you use the DIRECTV STREAM Device, you can download the Prime Video App and login to stream.

5-Day Free Trial

What NFL Games Can You Watch on DIRECTV STREAM?

Outside of Thursday Night Football though, you will get a ton of live football with DIRECTV STREAM.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need a subscription to their Entertainment Plan ($69.99), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial. For a limited time, $20 OFF Your First 2 Months, meaning you can watch it for just $49.99 a month.

If you watch other sports, when you upgrade to their $89.99 Choice Plan ($69.99 for your first two months), you will get your Regional Sports Network from Bally Sports, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet, and others – plus 3-Months of HBO Max For Free.

Live sports are supported on Web browsers and on more than 650 connected devices via the Prime Video app, including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4/PS5, Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and your computer.

Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular-season games throughout the 2022 NFL season. Each week, pregame coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT.

The pre-game show has hosts Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick –– with contributions from Taylor Rooks, Andrew Whitworth, and Michael Smith. The main telecast will see former Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer, Al Michaels, joined by analyst Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung on the sideline.

During the season, select games will have alternate telecasts with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer, as well as TNF with Dude Perfect.

Prime Video TV Schedule

Date Time Matchup Sept. 15 8:15 EDT Chargers at Chiefs Sept. 22 8:15 EDT Steelers at Browns Sept. 29 8:15 EDT Dolphins at Bengals Oct. 6 8:15 EDT Colts at Broncos Oct. 13 8:15 EDT Commanders at Bears Oct. 20 8:15 EDT Saints at Cardinals Oct. 27 8:15 EDT Ravens at Buccaneers Nov. 3 8:15 EDT Eagles at Texans Nov. 10 8:15 EST Falcons at Panthers Nov. 17 8:15 EST Titans at Packers Dec. 1 8:15 EST Bills at Patriots Dec. 8 8:15 EST Raiders at Rams Dec. 15 8:15 EST 49ers at Seahawks Dec. 22 8:15 EST Jaguars at Jets Dec. 29 8:15 EST Cowboys at Titans

All viewers will be able to join a live broadcast, pause, and rewind up to 15 minutes from the point that they turned the game on. However, if you want to watch from any point in the telecast after its starts, you will need to take advantage of Prime Video’s new DVR feature.

To do that, you have the option to set a recording for the entire season’s worth of “TNF” broadcasts. Once you do that, you will have the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward through the entire game when the game is live, and have access to full replays when the game is over.

And the good news is just like one-click checkout, one-click “Thursday Night Football” recording is already available.