Can You Watch Dolphins vs. Bills on NFL Network with DIRECTV STREAM?

While most NFL games are available on DIRECTV STREAM, most streamers won’t be able to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills game since it’s only on NFL Network. So how you can watch this AFC East matchup?

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

If you a subscriber DIRECTV STREAM, you won’t be able to watch NFL Network on any of their plans. While most games on NFL Network were previously simulcast on Amazon Prime Video, this isn’t one of them.

However, if you live in the Miami market, you can watch a simulcast of the game on WFOR (CBS in Miami). If you live in Buffalo, you can watch the game on WKBW (ABC in Buffalo).

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV. You can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $40 a month, which is $25 less than any other service.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox in most major markets*. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone.

If you do want to stream the game outside those markets, you can stream it with fuboTV, which offers NFL Network as part of their base plan, and NFL RedZone as part of their Sports Add-On. That means you will be able to watch all the NFL Network-exclusive telecasts on fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can also access NFL Network with Hulu Live TV, which now has NFL Network in their base plan, and offers NFL RedZone as part of the $10 Sports Plus Add-On.