Can You Watch Freeform on Hulu Live TV?
Freeform is the beloved TV channel that’s owned by Disney and formerly known as ABC Family. Freeform’s content is directed towards young adults and teenagers, with coming-of-age tales aimed to inspire and educate. However, if you want to keep up with everything Freeform offers, you’ll need a live TV streaming service.
Freeform fans can watch the network on Hulu Live TV. The service could be the perfect option for those looking to cut cords while still being able to watch live sports, shows, and throwbacks. With over 90 live channels, Hulu originals, and content like “Modern Family” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu Live TV is one of the best spots to watch Freeform. And let’s not forget about the bundle…
All Hulu Live TV subscribers get free Disney+ and ESPN+ with no hidden fees or extra equipment. You can get this great deal for $69.99 / month. Users can remove ads from the on-demand services, but the price jumps to $82.99 / month.
How to Stream Freeform on Hulu Live TV
All Hulu Live TV subscribers can watch Freeform shows whenever they please. It comes included with the channel bundle. Hulu includes 33 of the top 35 cable channels
When you sign up for Hulu Live TV, you’ll get access to A&E, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, USA Network, and VH1.
You’ll also get ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.
Hulu Live TV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. As long as you’re connected to the internet, you can watch TV.
The service also has an unlimited DVR so you can record your favorite Freeform shows and movies.
How to Stream Freeform with Another Live TV Provider
Freeform can be viewed on live TV streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The network is most known for its heart-tugging originals and shows like “Switched at Birth,” “Young & Hungry,” The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Make It Or Break It,” “The Fosters,” “Shadowhunters,” “Melissa & Joey,” “Baby Daddy,” and “Cruel Summer.”
The channel is also popular for its annual showings of Christmas classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|Freeform
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $69.99/month. Hulu + Live TV base plan includes local channels, 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). Subscribers get free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.
While Disney controls both Hulu and ABC, local Sinclair affiliates who broadcast ABC were dropped from Hulu on March 8, 2023 due to a carriage dispute. However, this was resolved nearly 8 weeks later and all 28 markets are back on the service.
That being said, for the content that Hulu Live TV has (which is plenty), the service provides an unlimited DVR with the ability to skip through commercials. You also have the option to upgrade for premium channels, unlimited screens, and commercial-free access to Hulu’s on-demand library.