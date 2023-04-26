 Skip to Content
Can You Watch Great American Family Channel on Roku? Everything You Need to Know

Ben Bowman

Great American Family is an incredibly popular channel for people who want family-friendly entertainment and their heartwarming Christmas movies. It is possible to watch the channel on Roku. Here’s all you need to know.

Choose Your Service Provider

Great American Family is available on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and Sling TV. Each of these services provides live TV without a cable subscription. There’s also no contract, so you’re free to pay by month and cut them loose whenever you need. Each of these services is compatible with your Roku device.

We recommend DIRECTV STREAM, since you’ll get a free trial, an unlimited cloud DVR, and more channels than any other provider.

If you’re looking for the least expensive way to watch Great American Family, Philo is just $25 / month and you can also enjoy a free trial.

If you’d also like to watch sister network Great American Living, you should choose Fubo or Sling TV.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
Great American Family ≥ $109.99 ^ $8 ^ $8 ^ $6 ^ $6 -
Great American Living - ^ $8 - - ^ $6 ^ $6 -

What Can You Watch on Great American Family?

The channel specializes in Christmas movies, seasonal rom-coms and family-friendly series and specials. The content often features stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, Cameron Mathison, Debbie Matenopoulos, Jennie Garth, Maggie Lawson, Jen Lilley, Sarah Lind, Daniel Lissing, Jessica Lowndes, Matthew MacCaull, and Chad Michael Murray.

The network is also home to classic fan-favorite series, including “Columbo,” “Full House,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

The channel was called “GAC Family” until August 2022.

