Can You Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on Disney Plus?

The long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy has started its 18th season. The series follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors of Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The show, created by Shonda Rhimes, was initially aired as a summer replacement series on ABC and has since become one of the most popular and long-running shows on American television.

The series has seen cast changes, plot twists, and a total of three spinoffs over the years. Yet, the series endures as one of the most popular shows on American television. The series remains a Thursday night staple for many viewers.

But can you stream Grey’s Anatomy on Disney+? In the United States, the series is available on ABC, which allows you to watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

Throughout parts of Europe, fans are in luck. You can watch Grey’s Anatomy on Disney+.

Many of the show’s first 17 seasons are available to watch on Star on Disney+. You will also be able to stream the 18th season, with new episodes each week as they become available.

Can You Stream ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ For Free?

Disney+ no longer offers a free trial of the service. In Europe, Star on Disney+ is available for €8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

What Countries is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Available with Star on Disney+?

You can stream the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ 18th Season in some countries across Europe, including:

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

When Are ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episodes Released on Disney+?

Unlike Netflix, Disney+ doesn’t follow the binge-watching model of releasing all episodes at once. Instead, the service releases an episode each week. New Episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ will be released in Italy and Spain beginning on October 27. New episodes of the series will be released in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway beginning on November 3.

