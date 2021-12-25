Can You Watch Lakers vs. Nets Christmas Game on ABC with Sling TV?

Kevin Durant and the short handed Brooklyn Nets will face Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on ABC in the primetime slot at 8pm ET. While you can’t watch ABC using Sling TV, you can still watch the the Lakers/Nets Sling TV subscription.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

When: Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN3 and ABC

Stream: Watch with a Sling TV subscription

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

In addition to ABC, the game will also air on ESPN3, which is available with a subscription to the Sling TV Orange Plan. If by chance you don’t get access to ABC in your local market with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV, you can also stream the game on ESPN3.

Sling TV has a special promotion, where new subscribers can get their first month for just $10, which is normally $35 a month.