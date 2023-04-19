Can You Watch Local Channels on Hulu Live TV?
One of the biggest questions you may have when cutting the cord is whether you can still get your local channels with a live TV streaming service. In the case of Hulu Live TV, the answer is yes! Hulu Live TV offers access to ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, and The CW.
Hulu Live TV is not the only service with local channels, but it’s a great streaming service because of the overall channel lineup and the incredible extras that Hulu provides for free.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Telemundo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|The CW
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Univision
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
Reasons Hulu Live TV Might Be Right for You
In addition to local channels, Hulu Live TV is a great choice for almost every TV fan. You’ll get 33 of the top 35 cable channels.
You’ll also get Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu at no additional charge.
With Hulu’s included on-demand library, you can watch “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Dopesick,” “The Dropout,” and “Pam & Tommy.”
The Hulu library also has a lot of classic shows like “Twin Peaks,” “Cheers,” “The Golden Girls,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “The X-Files,” “Frasier,” and “Home Improvement.”
Hulu is also the home to great shows from FX like “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Atlanta,” “Fargo,” “The Bear,” “Welcome to Wrexham,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
With your free Disney+ access, you can watch Disney animated classics, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, The Simpsons, and The Muppets.
ESPN+ is a fantastic option for sports fans, since you can enjoy thousands of live events from UFC, NFL, NHL, FA Cup, MLB, Grand Slam tennis, PGA TOUR LIVE, LaLiga, Top Rank Boxing, and more — plus a variety of college sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and lacrosse, from 20+ conferences.
Hulu Live TV includes an unlimited DVR.
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 70 channels for $69.99/month. Hulu + Live TV base plan includes local channels, 33 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). Subscribers get free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.
And speaking of content, while Disney controls both Hulu and ABC, local Sinclair affiliates who broadcast ABC were dropped from Hulu on March 8, 2023 due to a carriage dispute. This means that in 28 markets (such as Portland, Seattle, San Antonio, Rochester, and others) subscribers will no longer see primetime ABC airings or local ABC news on Hulu Live TV until the dispute is resolved. Check here for a full list of affected ABC markets.
That being said, for the content that Hulu Live TV has (which is plenty), the service provides an unlimited DVR with the ability to skip through commercials. You also have the option to upgrade for premium channels, unlimited screens, and commercial-free access to Hulu’s on-demand library.