Can You Watch Live Games in March Madness Live App For Free?

One of the best ways to watch March Madness 2022 is with the March Madness Live App. For the first time since 2019, they’ve added multi-view support so you can watch two-games at once. So can you stream the games for free?

How to Watch March Madness 2022

To stream games in the March Madness App, you will need a subscription to a Live TV Streaming Service. You can get every game with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, or just add those on TNT/TBS/TruTV with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

Once you do that, you can access every Men’s College Basketball Tournament game, in the March Madness Live App. Games that air on CBS are free on Smart Phone and Tablets, but need TV Everywhere credentials to watch on connected TV device.

How to Stream on March Madness Live App

All 67 NCAA Tournament games are available on the NCAA March Madness Live app, which you can authenticate using your TV Everywhere Credentials.

If you don’t have a TV Streaming package, you can watch CBS games on mobile or on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, among other connected TV apps.

Get DIRECTV STREAM or Sling TV to watch all the games via the March Madness Live App.

In order to see all the games through the March Madness Live app, your TV provider must offer the channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

How to Set Up the March Madness Live App

This is how you set up the app on an Apple TV (which should be similar to any device).

Download the app to your streaming device. March Madness Live is available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Xbox One. The Apple version can be found here, and here is the Google Play Store version. You can download it through the app store on your device as well. On the app, select the gear icon on the left side and choose Select TV Provider. The app will direct you to ncaa.com/activate. When you arrive at the site, you’ll select your streaming device. Then you’ll enter your activation code from your TV screen. Next, choose your TV provider (streaming or cable). Click “View All TV Providers” to see all the services. Now that you’re signed in, feel free to navigate the app and all its features such as video previews, a bracket, and more. Read about the app's features here.

March Madness Schedule

Date Event Channel March 15-16 First Four TBS, TruTV March 17-18 First Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 19-20 Second Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 24-25 Sweet 16 CBS, TBS March 26-27 Elite Eight CBS, TBS April 2 Final Four TBS April 4 National Championship TBS

How to Live Stream March Madness on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch March Madness using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.