Can You Watch March Madness 2022 on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, you will be able to watch this year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on DIRECTV STREAM. While DIRECTV STREAM isn’t the cheapest way to watch March Madness, it includes TNT, TBS, TruTV, and CBS, which are the official broadcasters of March Madness for 2022. It also allows you to watch Unlimited Streams and has an Unlimited DVR.

What Devices Allow You to Stream DIRECTV STREAM?

DIRECTV STREAM is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Even More Ways to Stream March Madness 2022

Services such as Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV include the Turner family of networks, therefore, allow you to stream March Madness games. If you’re only interested in tuning in for a few events, Sling TV offers a free trial (it doesn’t offer CBS).

Also, fuboTV and Paramount+ have free trials yet only include the CBS channel in their subscriptions.

Recommended Live TV Streaming Option: Sling TV

If you are looking for an affordable way to stream March Madness 2022, then Sling TV is the best choice. There is a 3-Day Free Trial and it will stream all the tournament games live on TNT, TBS, and truTV in their Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans ($35 per month). This is the most affordable way to stream March Madness without cable.

As far as features go, Sling TV has a free 50-hour DVR, and you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5/month extra.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream March Madness on Paramount+

Paramount+ provides a way to watch CBS, so subscribers can stream some of the March Madness games. If you aren’t able to access CBS through any of the online streaming services due to your location, then Paramount+ is your only option.

Subscribe to the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Can You Watch March Madness for Free on Paramount+?

If you sign up for a subscription, you will get 30 days free. After the trial is over, you may choose to cancel or keep watching hit titles such as “Star Trek Picard,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” and more. Sign up for a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream on March Madness Live App

The NCAA March Madness Live app provides complete access to stream all 67 NCAA Tournament games. You can authenticate using your TV Everywhere Credentials. However, your TV provider must offer the channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

Get all the games via the March Madness Live App when you sign-up for Hulu Live TV.

How to Set Up the March Madness Live App

This is how you set up the app on Apple TV (which should be similar to most devices).

Download the app to your streaming device. March Madness Live is available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Xbox One. Download on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. In addition, you can download it through the app store on your device. Once you’re on the app, select the gear icon on the left side and choose Select TV Provider. You will be directed to ncaa.com/activate. Select your streaming device. Enter your Activation Code from your TV screen. Then, choose your TV Provider (streaming or cable). Click “View All TV Providers” to see all the services.

