Can You Watch March Madness 2022 on discovery+?

Unfortunately for discovery+ subscribers, there will be no NCAA Men’s Tournament games streaming on discovery+ this year.

Live coverage of March Madness games are shared across channels CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. Highly anticipated matches such as the “Final Four” and the National Championship game will be broadcasted on TBS. The remainder of March Madness will be on CBS, TNT, and TruTV.

While discovery+ may be a dead end, there are plenty of live streaming services that provide these channels. Also, if you’re not a hardcore NCAA basketball fan and you don’t mind missing a few tournament games, you can watch a handful of them on your local CBS station.

If you want to save some money, Sling TV is the most affordable option. Plus, it offers channels TBS, TNS, and truTV (just not CBS), so you can watch the majority of the tournament at a low cost. Sign up for a 3-Day Free Trial and watch a small portion of March Madness for free.

If you want to stream the CBS broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, you can subscribe to a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Other Live TV Streaming Services to Watch March Madness 2022

Additional live TV streaming services that allow you to watch March Madness 2022 are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Sling TV has three out of the four channels and offers subscribers a free trial. Meanwhile, fuboTV and Paramount+ provide the CBS channel, but they offer free trials.

Watch March Madness at a Low Price with Sling TV

When using the Sling Orange plan or the Sling Blue plan for just $35 per month, you can save a ton of money as well as get access to March Madness 2022 games. Ditching cable and high fees, Sling TV has a 3-Day Free Trial and streams TNT, TBS, and truTV.

Plus, the added features aren’t so bad either. Sling TV allows you to watch one device on its Sling Orange plan, and up to three simultaneous devices with the Sling Blue tier. The free 50-hour DVR is another bonus, plus you can increase it to 200 hours for an extra $5 per month.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream March Madness 2022 on Paramount+

Paramount+ offers the CBS channel so subscribers have a way to stream some of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games. If you aren’t able to access CBS through any of the streaming services due to your location, then Paramount+ is really the only option you have.

You can sign up for a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Can You Watch March Madness for Free on Paramount+?

Good news: Paramount+ has a 30-Day free trial so you can watch March Madness for free. Get a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream on March Madness Live App

Another option is NCAA March Madness Live, which you can use with your TV Everywhere Credentials (your TV provider must offer CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV).

Sign-up for Hulu Live TV and get all the games via the March Madness Live App.

Read about the app’s features here.

How to Set Up the March Madness Live App

Here is how to set up the NCAA March Madness Live app on Apple TV (these steps should be similar on most devices).

Download the app to your streaming device. March Madness Live is available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Xbox One. Available to download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It’s also available to download through the app store on your device. Once you’re on the app, select the gear icon on the left side and choose Select TV Provider. You will be directed to ncaa.com/activate. Select your streaming device. Enter your Activation Code from your TV screen. Then, choose your TV Provider (streaming or cable). Click “View All TV Providers” to see all the services.

March Madness Schedule

Date Event Channel March 15-16 First Four TBS, TruTV March 17-18 First Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 19-20 Second Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 24-25 Sweet 16 CBS, TBS March 26-27 Elite Eight CBS, TBS April 2 Final Four TBS April 4 National Championship TBS

How to Live Stream March Madness on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch March Madness using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.