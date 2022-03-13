Can You Watch March Madness 2022 on fuboTV?

Although fuboTV offers CBS, it unfortunately lost TNT, TBS, and TruTV due to a carrier dispute in early 2021. Therefore, you will only be able to watch a few of the games from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on fuboTV this year. The Final Four and National Championship Game are scheduled to be broadcast on TBS, so you will need to find somewhere else to watch them.

FuboTV is not the best choice for watching March Madness. While you’ll get 100+ channels for $64.99/month, you’ll only be able to watch the March Madness games broadcast on CBS. There is a 7-Day Free Trial so we recommend trying it out first.

If you do decide to subscribe, fuboTV lets you stream on up to three simultaneous devices and has a 250-hour DVR with its base-tier plan. You can pay an additional $5/month to upgrade to 10 devices or 1,000 hours. Other features include Lookback, Start Over, MultiView, FanView, Predictive Gaming, Fubo Sportsbook, and even 4K content (limited events).

What Devices Allow You to Stream fuboTV?

FuboTV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

What Are Other Ways to Stream March Madness?

The services that have all the channels you need to watch March Madness include DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Sling TV has TBS, TNT, and TruTV, just not CBS. However, Sling TV offers a free trial so you can watch a couple of the events at no cost. FuboTV has a free trial as well, yet only streams CBS.

The Most Affordable Live TV Streaming Option: Sling TV

If you are looking for a much cheaper option to stream March Madness then Sling TV is for you. There is a 3-Day Free Trial and it will stream all the tournament games live on TNT, TBS, and truTV in their Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans (both $35/month).

As far as features go, Sling TV allows you to watch one device on its Sling Orange plan, or watch up to three simultaneous devices with Sling Blue. You’ll also get a free 50-hour DVR, which you can upgrade to 200 hours for just $5/month extra.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream March Madness on Paramount+

Since Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) provides a way to watch CBS, subscribers can stream some of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games. If you aren’t able to access CBS through any of the online streaming services due to your location, then Paramount+ is your only option.

You can sign up for a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Can You Watch March Madness for Free on Paramount+?

Paramount+ has a free trial so technically, yes, you can watch March Madness for a limited time at no cost to you. All you have to do is sign up for a Paramount+ Premium subscription and you’ll get 30 days free. Once the one-month trial is over, you can either cancel or keep watching hit titles such as “Star Trek Picard,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” and more at a significantly cheaper price than cable. Sign up for a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream on March Madness Live App

The NCAA March Madness Live app provides total access to stream all 67 NCAA Tournament games. You can authenticate using your TV Everywhere Credentials. Get all the games via the March Madness Live App when you sign-up for Hulu Live TV.

In order to see all the games through the March Madness Live app, your TV provider must offer the channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

How to Set Up the March Madness Live App

Here is how to set up the March Madness Live app on Apple TV (these steps are usually similar on most devices).

Download the app to your streaming device. March Madness Live is available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Xbox One. Download on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. In addition, you can download it through the app store on your device. Once you’re on the app, select the gear icon on the left side and choose Select TV Provider. You will be directed to ncaa.com/activate. Select your streaming device. Enter your Activation Code from your TV screen. Then, choose your TV Provider (streaming or cable). Click “View All TV Providers” to see all the services.

March Madness Schedule

Date Event Channel March 15-16 First Four TBS, TruTV March 17-18 First Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 19-20 Second Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 24-25 Sweet 16 CBS, TBS March 26-27 Elite Eight CBS, TBS April 2 Final Four TBS April 4 National Championship TBS

How to Live Stream March Madness on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch March Madness using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.