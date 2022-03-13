Can You Watch March Madness 2022 on Paramount+?

Yes! It’s very easy to stream 2022 March Madness on Paramount+. All of CBS’s games from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament are available to stream when you sign up for a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can You Watch March Madness for Free on Paramount+?

Technically yes, you can watch March Madness for free. However, it does require you to sign up for a Paramount+ Premium subscription, which will give you 30 days to try the service out for free. Then you may choose to cancel or keep watching great content such as “Star Trek Picard,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” and more at a much lower price than cable.

How to Stream March Madness on Paramount+

Paramount+ is a streaming service that includes live access to CBS in addition to on-demand access to the entire back library of CBS shows. Paramount+ also offers tons of original content, Paramount movies, streaming shows from channels like Nickelodeon and BET, and more.

If you aren’t able to access CBS through any of the online streaming services due to your location, then Paramount+ is your only option.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Other Streaming Options for March Madness

The games will appear on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. All the major services including DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV include the Turner family of networks. If you’re only interested in tuning in for one or two events, Sling TV offers free trials of their services yet doesn’t offer CBS. FuboTV has a free trial as well, and only streams CBS.

The Most Affordable Live TV Streaming Option: Sling TV

If you are looking for an affordable option to stream March Madness then your best bet is with Sling TV. Not only does it offer a 3-Day Free Trial, but it will be broadcasting all the tournament games live on TNT, TBS, and truTV in their Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans, which are only $35 per month. This is the cheapest way to stream March Madness without cable.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream on March Madness Live App

All 67 NCAA Tournament games are available on the NCAA March Madness Live app, which you can authenticate using your TV Everywhere Credentials.

If you don’t have a TV Streaming package, you can watch CBS games on mobile or on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, among other connected TV apps.

Get Hulu Live TV to watch all the games via the March Madness Live App.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

In order to see all the games through the March Madness Live app, your TV provider must offer the channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

How to Set Up the March Madness Live App

This is how you set up the app on an Apple TV (which should be similar to any device).

Download the app to your streaming device. March Madness Live is available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Xbox One. The Apple version can be found here, and here is the Google Play Store version. You can download it through the app store on your device as well. On the app, select the gear icon on the left side and choose Select TV Provider. The app will direct you to ncaa.com/activate. When you arrive at the site, you’ll select your streaming device. Then you’ll enter your activation code from your TV screen. Next, choose your TV provider (streaming or cable). Click “View All TV Providers” to see all the services. Now that you’re signed in, feel free to navigate the app and all its features such as video previews, a bracket, and more. Read about the app's features here.

March Madness Schedule

Date Event Channel March 15-16 First Four TBS, TruTV March 17-18 First Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 19-20 Second Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 24-25 Sweet 16 CBS, TBS March 26-27 Elite Eight CBS, TBS April 2 Final Four TBS April 4 National Championship TBS

How to Live Stream March Madness on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch March Madness using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.