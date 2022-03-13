Can You Watch March Madness 2022 on Peacock?

Unfortunately, no. Peacock will not be streaming NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games this year.

The 2022 March Madness tournament airs on CBS and three different Turner cable stations. Many of the top matchups including the “Final Four” and championship game will be broadcast on TBS, while other games will be spread across CBS, TNT, and TruTV.

You can watch all 67 games if you subscribe to a streaming service plan that offers these four channels. Or if you don’t mind catching a game or two here and there, you can watch at least some of the tournament on your local CBS station.

Sling TV has an affordable plan that offers TBS, TNS, and truTV (not CBS). You can sign up for a 3-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream the CBS broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, you can do it with a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

What Are Some Additional Ways to Stream March Madness 2022?

The services that have all the channels you need to watch March Madness are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Sling TV has three out of the four channels and offers subscribers a free trial. FuboTV only has the CBS channel, but it has a free trial.

Sling TV is the Most Affordable Live TV Streaming Option

If you want a cheaper option to stream March Madness then Sling TV is the way to go. There is a 3-Day Free Trial and it will stream all the tournament games live on TNT, TBS, and truTV in both of the Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans ($35/month). That way, you can stream a lot of the games at a super low price, especially when compared to cable.

Sling TV allows you to watch one device on its Sling Orange plan, or watch up to three simultaneous devices with Sling Blue. Another great feature that the live TV streaming service offers is a free 50-hour DVR, which you can boost to 200 hours for an extra $5/month. Compared to other services, this is a great deal.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream March Madness on Paramount+

Paramount+ provides a way to watch CBS so subscribers can stream some of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games. If you aren’t able to access CBS through any of the online streaming services due to your location, then Paramount+ is your only option.

You can sign up for a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

Can You Watch March Madness for Free on Paramount+?

Paramount+ has a 30-Day free trial so you can watch March Madness for a limited time. And once the one-month trial is finished, you can either cancel or continue streaming “Star Trek Picard,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” and other great shows. Sign up for a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream on March Madness Live App

March Madness Live provides its users with complete access to all 67 NCAA Tournament games. You can authenticate using your TV Everywhere Credentials (your TV provider must offer the channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV).

Subscribe to Hulu Live TV and get all the games via the March Madness Live App.

You can read all there is to know about the app's features here.

How to Set Up the March Madness Live App

Here is how to set up the NCAA March Madness Live app on Apple TV (these steps are usually similar on most devices).

Download the app to your streaming device. March Madness Live is available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Xbox One. Download on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. In addition, you can download it through the app store on your device. Once you’re on the app, select the gear icon on the left side and choose Select TV Provider. You will be directed to ncaa.com/activate. Select your streaming device. Enter your Activation Code from your TV screen. Then, choose your TV Provider (streaming or cable). Click “View All TV Providers” to see all the services.

March Madness Schedule

Date Event Channel March 15-16 First Four TBS, TruTV March 17-18 First Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 19-20 Second Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 24-25 Sweet 16 CBS, TBS March 26-27 Elite Eight CBS, TBS April 2 Final Four TBS April 4 National Championship TBS

How to Live Stream March Madness on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch March Madness using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.