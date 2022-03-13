Can You Watch March Madness 2022 on Philo?

The bad news is that no, there are absolutely no NCAA Men’s Tournament games scheduled to stream on Philo this year.

March Madness matches will be spread across channels CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. Top games to watch like the “Final Four” and championship game will be broadcasted on TBS. The other games will be on CBS, TNT, and TruTV.

If you subscribe to a live streaming service plan that provides these channels, then you are free to enjoy all the March Madness coverage that you please. If you’re not a hardcore fan and you don’t mind missing a few games, you can watch a couple of them on your local CBS station.

A money-saver option is Sling TV, which has plans that offer channels TBS, TNS, and truTV (but not CBS). You can sign up for a 3-Day Free Trial and watch the first round (or championship game) of March Madness for free.

If you want to stream the CBS broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, you can subscribe to a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Other Live TV Streaming Services to Watch March Madness 2022

The live TV streaming services that have all the channels you need to watch March Madness 2022 are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Sling TV has three out of the four channels and offers subscribers a free trial. FuboTV only has the CBS channel, but there is a free trial.

Stream March Madness on Sling TV for Way Less Money

The cheapest option to watch this year’s NCAA Men’s Tournament is with Sling TV. There is a 3-Day Free Trial to Sling TV, so you can stream on TNT, TBS, and truTV for free. After the trial is done, you can either cancel or pay $35 per month for the Sling Orange plan or the Sling Blue plan. Compared to Hulu Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month, Sling TV is a crazy good deal.

Also, Sling TV allows you to watch one device on its Sling Orange plan, and up to three simultaneous devices with the Sling Blue tier. The free 50-hour DVR is great as well, plus you can boost it to 200 hours for an extra $5/month.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream March Madness 2022 on Paramount+

Paramount+ offers the CBS channel so subscribers have a way to stream some of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games. If you aren’t able to access CBS through any of the online streaming services due to your location, then Paramount+ is your only option.

You can sign up for a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can You Watch March Madness for Free on Paramount+?

Luckily, Paramount+ has a 30-Day free trial so you can watch March Madness for absolutely nothing. Once the trial is concluded, you can choose to cancel the subscription or continue watching shows like “Star Trek Picard,” “1883,” and “Mayor of Kingstown.” Get the 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ in time for the game.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

How to Stream on March Madness Live App

Lastly, the NCAA March Madness Live app is another option that we recommend streaming the tournament with. You can authenticate using your TV Everywhere Credentials (your TV provider must offer CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV).

Get Hulu Live TV so you can watch all the games via the March Madness Live App.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Read about the app’s features here.

How to Set Up the March Madness Live App

Here is how to set up the March Madness Live app on Apple TV (these steps should be similar on most devices).

Download the app to your streaming device. March Madness Live is available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Xbox One. Available to download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It’s also available to download through the app store on your device. Once you’re on the app, select the gear icon on the left side and choose Select TV Provider. You will be directed to ncaa.com/activate. Select your streaming device. Enter your Activation Code from your TV screen. Then, choose your TV Provider (streaming or cable). Click “View All TV Providers” to see all the services.

March Madness Schedule

Date Event Channel March 15-16 First Four TBS, TruTV March 17-18 First Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 19-20 Second Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 24-25 Sweet 16 CBS, TBS March 26-27 Elite Eight CBS, TBS April 2 Final Four TBS April 4 National Championship TBS

How to Live Stream March Madness on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch March Madness using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.