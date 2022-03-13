Can You Watch March Madness on Apple TV?

You’ll be happy to know that it’s very easy to stream March Madness on an Apple TV, regardless of whether you have a cable subscription or not. So, if you want to stream the NCAA Men’s Tournament, one of the easiest ways to stream it without cable is with a Live TV Streaming Service on your Apple TV.

What March Madness 2022 Games Can You Watch on Apple TV?

Subscribing to a Live TV Streaming Service is the ideal option for those that want to watch all 67 NCAA Men’s Tournament games including the championship on your Apple TV. Depending on your plan, you’ll be able to stream CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. These four channels will split coverage of the 2022 March Madness tournament.

There will be a lot of the top matchups like the “Final Four” and championship game broadcasted on TBS. Other games will be spread across CBS, TNT, and TruTV. If you don’t mind missing a few games, you can at least catch some of them on your local CBS station.

The most affordable live TV streaming service that will broadcast March Madness is Sling TV, which has plans that offer the channels TBS, TNS, and truTV (not CBS). You can sign up for a 3-Day Free Trial.

Additionally, if you are looking for a way to stream the CBS broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, you can do it with a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

How to Live Stream March Madness on Apple TV

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch March Madness using Apple TV are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.

Sling TV has three out of the four channels and offers subscribers a free trial.

Both Paramount+ and fuboTV only provide the CBS channel, however, they both offer a free trial.

Sling TV Allows You to Stream March Madness at a Low Price

Sling TV is the most cost-effective streaming service to watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament. There is a 3-Day Free Trial to Sling TV, so you can stream games live on TNT, TBS, and truTV for free. Once the trial is over, you can choose to pay for the Sling Orange plan or the Sling Blue plan which is only $35/month.

Can You Stream Sling TV on Apple TV?

Yes, Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream March Madness 2022 on Paramount+

Paramount+ offers the CBS channel so subscribers have a way to stream some of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games. If you aren’t able to access CBS through any of the streaming services due to your location, then Paramount+ is likely your only option.

You can sign up for a Paramount+ Premium Plan.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can You Watch March Madness for Free on Paramount+?

Paramount+ has a 30-Day free trial so you can watch March Madness for free. Sign up for a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

Can You Stream Paramount+ on Apple TV?

Yes, Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

How to Stream on March Madness Live App on Apple TV

NCAA March Madness Live is another recommended way to access all 67 NCAA Tournament games. You can authenticate using your TV Everywhere Credentials (your TV provider must offer CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV).

Sign-up for Hulu Live TV and get all the games via the March Madness Live App.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Read about the app’s features here.

How to Set Up the March Madness Live App on Apple TV

Here is how to set up the March Madness Live app on Apple TV (these steps should be similar on most devices).

Download the app to your streaming device. March Madness Live is available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Xbox One. Available to download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It’s also available to download through the app store on your device. Once you’re on the app, select the gear icon on the left side and choose Select TV Provider. You will be directed to ncaa.com/activate. Select your streaming device. Enter your Activation Code from your TV screen. Then, choose your TV Provider (streaming or cable). Click “View All TV Providers” to see all the services.

March Madness Schedule

Date Event Channel March 15-16 First Four TBS, TruTV March 17-18 First Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 19-20 Second Round CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV March 24-25 Sweet 16 CBS, TBS March 26-27 Elite Eight CBS, TBS April 2 Final Four TBS April 4 National Championship TBS