Can You Watch March Madness on Apple TV?
You’ll be happy to know that it’s very easy to stream March Madness on an Apple TV, regardless of whether you have a cable subscription or not. So, if you want to stream the NCAA Men’s Tournament, one of the easiest ways to stream it without cable is with a Live TV Streaming Service on your Apple TV.
What March Madness 2022 Games Can You Watch on Apple TV?
Subscribing to a Live TV Streaming Service is the ideal option for those that want to watch all 67 NCAA Men’s Tournament games including the championship on your Apple TV. Depending on your plan, you’ll be able to stream CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. These four channels will split coverage of the 2022 March Madness tournament.
There will be a lot of the top matchups like the “Final Four” and championship game broadcasted on TBS. Other games will be spread across CBS, TNT, and TruTV. If you don’t mind missing a few games, you can at least catch some of them on your local CBS station.
The most affordable live TV streaming service that will broadcast March Madness is Sling TV, which has plans that offer the channels TBS, TNS, and truTV (not CBS). You can sign up for a 3-Day Free Trial.
Additionally, if you are looking for a way to stream the CBS broadcast of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, you can do it with a Paramount+ Premium Plan.
How to Live Stream March Madness on Apple TV
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. The services that allow you to watch March Madness using Apple TV are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Paramount Plus.
Sling TV has three out of the four channels and offers subscribers a free trial.
Both Paramount+ and fuboTV only provide the CBS channel, however, they both offer a free trial.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Paramount+
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$4.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|$9.99
|-
|-
|•
|truTV
|•
|-
|•
|-
|^ $6
|•
|•
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
Sling TV Allows You to Stream March Madness at a Low Price
Sling TV is the most cost-effective streaming service to watch the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament. There is a 3-Day Free Trial to Sling TV, so you can stream games live on TNT, TBS, and truTV for free. Once the trial is over, you can choose to pay for the Sling Orange plan or the Sling Blue plan which is only $35/month.
Can You Stream Sling TV on Apple TV?
Yes, Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $15 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.
How to Stream March Madness 2022 on Paramount+
Paramount+ offers the CBS channel so subscribers have a way to stream some of NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games. If you aren’t able to access CBS through any of the streaming services due to your location, then Paramount+ is likely your only option.
You can sign up for a Paramount+ Premium Plan.
Can You Watch March Madness for Free on Paramount+?
Paramount+ has a 30-Day free trial so you can watch March Madness for free. Sign up for a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.
Can You Stream Paramount+ on Apple TV?
Yes, Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
How to Stream on March Madness Live App on Apple TV
NCAA March Madness Live is another recommended way to access all 67 NCAA Tournament games. You can authenticate using your TV Everywhere Credentials (your TV provider must offer CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV).
Sign-up for Hulu Live TV and get all the games via the March Madness Live App.
Read about the app’s features here.
How to Set Up the March Madness Live App on Apple TV
Here is how to set up the March Madness Live app on Apple TV (these steps should be similar on most devices).
-
Download the app to your streaming device. March Madness Live is available for iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Xbox One. Available to download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It’s also available to download through the app store on your device.
-
Once you’re on the app, select the gear icon on the left side and choose Select TV Provider.
-
You will be directed to ncaa.com/activate.
-
Select your streaming device.
-
Enter your Activation Code from your TV screen.
-
Then, choose your TV Provider (streaming or cable). Click “View All TV Providers” to see all the services.
NCAA March Madness Live
NCAA March Madness Live is a video streaming service that is a one-stop shop for all your men’s college basketball needs and is a must-have for anyone looking to stream the 2022 NCAA Tourney.
If you don’t have a Live TV Streaming package, you can watch games airing on CBS on mobile or for three hours on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and other connected TV apps. To watch every game including those on TNT, TBS, and truTV, you will need to package that includes those channels.
For instance, Hulu Live TV, which offers a 7-day Free Trial, will give you access to all the games in the March Madness App.
March Madness Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Channel
|March 15-16
|First Four
|TBS, TruTV
|March 17-18
|First Round
|CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV
|March 19-20
|Second Round
|CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV
|March 24-25
|Sweet 16
|CBS, TBS
|March 26-27
|Elite Eight
|CBS, TBS
|April 2
|Final Four
|TBS
|April 4
|National Championship
|TBS
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$4.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$9.99
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|truTV
|•
|-
|•
|-
|^
$6
|•
|•
|-